Ukrainian Children in Military Training amid Russian Threat

Civilian self defence training continued on the outskirts of Kyiv on Saturday, amid fears of a Russian invasion.

Volunteers have joined former military personnel to learn how to handle weapons and administer first aid.

Kyiv residents from diverse age groups came to the outskirts of the city to be trained in the basic knowledge of how to defend themselves and their loved ones.

Women and children taught to fire machine guns and strip AK-47 to defend Kyiv. They have also been taught to make weapons.

It comes as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine intensifies, with forces destroying port city Mariupol and seizing the largest nuclear power plant in Europe.

For weeks now, ordinary citizens across the country have been receiving basic combat training in everything from handling guns to making incendiary Molotov cocktails to tossing grenades.

In Kyiv, as the country’s capital prepared for attacks, Anastasiia Lenna, a former Miss Ukraine, was pictured with a huge rifle, complete with a pink scope, as she warned in an Instagram post: ‘Everyone who crosses the Ukrainian border with the intent to invade will be killed!’

The now viral image came amid reports of long snaking queues of citizens waiting to be issued weapons in the capital.

Ukrainians living abroad have even flown home to join the ‘Territorial Defense Units’ – which have been trained by military personnel in wooded or abandoned areas on the outskirts of cities.

The newly trained forces have been seen standing guard behind stacks of tires at checkpoints in the capital of Kyiv and patrolling its empty streets.

Most wear street clothes with yellow arm bands to identify them as volunteer soldiers.