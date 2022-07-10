The much hyped Israel Iron dome defence system has no capacity to protect Ukaraine against Russian bombardments, the Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov said Saturday.

Ukraine Defense Minister Reznikov said Saturday, “Iron Dome was built [for protection] against slow, low-altitude, low-impact missiles that were basically made in garages. Iron Dome does not protect against cruise and ballistic missiles,” Reznikov said.

Oleksii Reznikov comment contradicts earlier claims that Ukraine had asked Israel for the Iron dome system. Reznikov says Ukraine needs to develop its own missile defense system.

He said Ukraine will rely on its own locally developed defence system to counter Russian missile bombardments.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov told a Forbes summit on Saturday though, that Iron Dome would not be suitable for the Ukraine.

In June, Ukrainian Ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk said that Kyiv wants to purchase Israel’s Iron Dome air defenses system.

“We need Israeli assistance… I mean that we need the military-technical support; we need Iron Dome,… which will allow us to save our civilian women and children from the shelling of the Russian missiles in our territory,” he said at the time.