On Monday morning the first shipment of Ukrainian grain left the port of Odesa following Ukraine and Russia’s signing last month of a landmark deal at restarting grain exports from Ukraine’s Black Sea ports.

As the first grain ship left Ukraine’s ports since the Russian invasion in February, one crew member said Monday that setting sail was the “best feeling” of the year.

The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni left Odesa bound for Lebanon on Monday with 27,000 tonnes of corn.

“It was a great feeling,” junior engineer Abdullah Jendi, from Syria, said. “Everyone on the ship was very happy. I can say that it was the best feeling we have had in 2022.”

The ship is expected to pass through the Bosphorus Strait on Tuesday stopping in Istanbul, Turkey, to refuel and for an inspection. It is scheduled to dock in Tripoli, Lebanon, on August 2.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday welcomed the departure of the first ship carrying grain from Odesa.

“The Secretary-General hopes that this will be the first of many commercial ships moving in accordance with the initiative signed, and that this will bring much-needed stability and relief to global food security especially in the most fragile humanitarian contexts,” the UN statement said.

The World Food Programme also planned to purchase, load and ship an initial 30,000 metric tonnes of wheat out of Ukraine on a UN-chartered vessel, the statement added.