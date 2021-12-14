CORONA VIRUS
UK Removes All 11 Countries From Red List
The government has said that all 11 countries will be removed from the UK’s travel red list from 4am on Wednesday.
Angola, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe are on the list.
The red list was reintroduced in late November as a precaution after the emergence of the Omicron variant.
But Health Secretary Sajid Javid said it had spread so widely the rules no longer had much purpose.
“Now that there is community transmission of Omicron in the UK and Omicron has spread so widely across the world, the travel red list is now less effective in slowing the incursion of Omicron from abroad,” he told Parliament.
“Whilst we will maintain our temporary testing measures for international travel we will be removing all 11 countries from the travel red list effective from 4am tomorrow morning.”
All UK arrivals from red list countries are required to pay for and self-isolate in a pre-booked, government-approved hotel for 10 days.
But with all 11 countries being removed from that list, it was confirmed that those currently in managed quarantine would be allowed to leave early and “follow the rules as if they had arrived from a non-red list country”.
Some travellers had paid thousands of pounds to stay in government-approved quarantine hotels, with complaints of chaotic organisation and inedible food during their stays.
Anyone who has tested positive will to remain in isolation, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Stephen Barclay told the House of Commons.
Mr Javid also said earlier he was “very persuaded” by calls to reimburse people and hoped to make an announcement on that soon.
The point of putting countries on the red list was to act quickly to slow the spread of Omicron.
Now it has spread in the community, the government doesn’t think putting people from a limited list of countries in hotels is useful.
CORONA VIRUS
U.S. Donates 336,000 J&J COVID-19 Vaccines To Rwanda
Rwanda has received 336,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) Janssen COVID-19 vaccines as a donation from the U.S. via COVAX.
This latest donation brings the total current U.S. donation of COVID-19 vaccines to Rwanda to 2,296,550 doses.
This donation is a further symbol of U.S. commitment to work with the Government of Rwanda to protect the health of the Rwandan people. The vaccines arrived at Kigali International Airport on the evening of December 10, 2021.
Ambassador Vrooman announced, “To date, the United States has provided approximately 2.3 million vaccine doses to Rwanda, with nearly 3 million additional doses due to arrive via COVAX in the coming weeks.”
The United States has donated more than 240 million COVID-19 vaccine doses – a major step in ending the pandemic globally. In Sub-Saharan Africa alone, the United States provided more than 65 million vaccine doses.
Working together with COVAX, WHO, UNICEF, and partner countries, the United States is committed to donating 1.1 billion vaccine doses to where they are needed most to end this global pandemic.
Since the start of the pandemic, the United States has stood side-by-side with the Rwandan people committing more than Rwf28 billion (US$28 Million) to support the prevention, detection, treatment, and vaccination against COVID-19.
CORONA VIRUS
Mass Vaccination Intensified In Kigali City
Rwanda is conducting mass vaccination against Covid-19 with the aim of preventing the further spread of the deadly pandemic.
According to Rwanda Biomedical Centre, its staff have erected tents at bus terminals to give both first, second and third dose jabs. Last week alone, a total of 1,006,234 people were vaccinated.
“Starting Monday 13 December 2021, anyone eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine in Kigali City can get a first, second or booster dose at Nyabugogo, Kimironko and Kabuga bus parks,” RBC said in an announcement early Monday, adding, Covid-19 vaccinations are also provided at your nearest Health Centre.
Meanwhile, Rwanda achieved this year’s goal of vaccinating 30% of its population. Since March 2021, over 10 million doses have been administered.
CORONA VIRUS
Rwanda Gets More 151,200 Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Doses
The vaccination drive against Covid-19 in Rwanda has received a boost of an extra consignment of 151,200 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses through a partnership with MasterCard Foundation and Africa CDC.
According to a joint statement the vaccines were purchased under the Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative.
“The shipment is part of a first tranche of vaccines to be delivered under the initiative. The Saving Lives and Livelihoods, the MasterCard Foundation is purchasing vaccines for more than 65 million people across Africa. The vaccines will be distributed within countries by UNICEF,” reads part of the statement.
Rwanda’s Minister of Health says, “Our target is to vaccinate more than 70% of our population before the year 2022 ends. We are grateful for this delivery of vaccines because they will allow us to fully vaccinate more than 1.6% of our target population”
“Timely delivery of these vaccines underscores the effectiveness of the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust. Working with the Africa CDC and multiple organizations, the MasterCard Foundation will support the roll out of vaccinations to millions across the continent,” said Reeta Roy, President and CEO of the MasterCard Foundation.
She added that more remains to be done to urgently increase vaccination rates. We call on all actors to step forward to save lives and livelihoods in Africa.
Meanwhile, Dr. John Nkengasong, the Director of the Africa CDC said, “We are steadily picking up momentum in the continental vaccination effort. In September, the first tranche of AVAT-purchased vaccines began rolling out to 39 countries. Now we are announcing the delivery of vaccines purchased through the Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative. And we are working hard on the ground to get jabs-in-arms, which is the ultimate measure of success.”
Vaccines purchased under Saving Lives and Livelihoods build on a historic agreement negotiated by the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) earlier this year for the purchase of 400 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines as well as a more recent agreement for the purchase of 50 million Moderna vaccines.
Under this arrangement, the MasterCard Foundation will fund the purchase of 57 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines and is seeking to purchase approximately 17 million Moderna vaccines.
The AVAT mechanism was created to enable African countries to pool together resources to directly purchase vaccines at discounted prices made possible by volume orders.
