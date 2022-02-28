Uhuru Will Be Influential in Retirement

The recent move by Kenya’s President Uhuru Kenyatta to whip the Mt Kenya and to restructure the Jubilee Party amid the high political waves is a well-calculated move by the head of state.

During the launch of Universal Health Care in Mombasa, the President stated that he has been focusing on building the nation and now time for politics has come.

His first move has been to restructure the top leadership of the party, striking off the rebels and fixing the loyalists in positions.

Second, the President has reached out to other party leaders such as Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka, PNU leader Peter Munya and Kanu leader Gideon Moi in a strategy to strengthen his support base.

Uhuru has already given Jubilee a new face by unveiling its new logo as a sign of a new journey to transformation leadership.

All in all Uhuru is preparing for a retirement platform. Since he retains the party leadership position he will be consulted on leadership of the country by the incoming president.

The President will also enjoy the fringe benefits that come with being a leader of one of the dominant parties in the Azimio coalition.

Uhuru is unmistakably the kingpin of Mt Kenya as he controls the politics of the region to a greater extent.

This was witnessed during the Sagina III meeting where there were over 20,000 people in attendance.

Having been President for the last 10 years, Uhuru is full of leadership and governance experience and will be key in the next government where he will play a great advisory role to the incoming government.

The President has become very popular not only in Kenya but across the region. He is the first President to implement devolution in the country with great success.

During his tenure, he has also grown the gross domestic product in double digits. It’s during his tenure that we have seen an increase in foreign investment .

We can’t forget the mega infrastructure projects that he has brought in this country: roads, railway, sea ports, solar power plants, and many more that have made Kenya a super economic hub in East and Central Africa.