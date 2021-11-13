UGHE Hamwe Fest2021: Extraordinary Performances Depict Hard Times During Pandemic

Artists have been praised for the outstanding moral role they are playing in helping communities to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Peter Lewton-Brain, a British dancer and once a principal dancer with the National Ballet of Portugal and Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo, says the idea of social health has been forgotten during the pandemic, “yet we need social cohesion. Art is needed for social health and dance is a sign that we need social interaction for good health and wellbeing.”

And in agreement, Tripura Kashyap, a Movement Therapist / Dance Educator and Choreographer who pioneered Dance/Movement Therapy in India in 1990s, says, “It’s a misnomer that dance therapy is only for people with disabilities but it’s not. It’s for everyone.”

The movement restrictions during the pandemic have given people trauma and for artists, it affected their freedom of dancing, meeting with a community of dancers, and they couldn’t do business as usual. It affected their emotions and mental health.

These were arguments raised during discussing at the ongoing 3rd edition of the Hamwe Festival 2021 organised by the University of Global Health Equity (UGHE) taking place both physically and virtually from November 10 to 14, 2021.

The Festival is a platform that brings the health sector together with creative industries. This year, the festival will be a hybrid one, taking place in various locations around Kigali, as well as online.

On Thursday, during the launch of the festival, UGHE Vice-Chancellor, Agnes Binagwaho said that indeed lockdowns have led to many new social changes such as mobility limitations and more virtual interactions for meetings and education resulting in social isolation and mental distress. Yet, humans are not designed to live in isolation.

She added that the stress was also exacerbated by economic difficulties faced by many families, communities. “We need to come all together and find a way to save this African cultural heritage and because it could help save lives and improve our care experience, health, and wellness of our communities.” Prof Binagwaho.

Hamwe Fest 2021 taking place Kigali Library is hosting 76 speakers and artists from 30 countries, 20 performances and 16 panels addressing the impact of COVID19 and the role of art.

In his remarks, State Minister for Youth Edourd Bamporiki, who officially opened the Hamwe Fest 2021, commended the UGHE that took the lead by establishing such a festival in an extraordinary combination of health and creativity, which supports the Cultural and Creative Industry.

On Saturday evening, several performances were held, thrilling revelers with an unforgettable experience. Little Invisible Things, a perfect in every way dance performance told a story on the turmoil of people between different situations during the COVID-19 and play with the idea that our mental health and the person we are is shaped by the situation surrounding us. Little Invisible Things” follows Four dancers, bodies on a journey where their bodies are always in constant flux.

Several films were also screened. The films were produced to depict real experiences during the pandemic. “In this film, I wanted to highlight the healthy ways to navigate through life’s challenges. For example, the film shows the main character embracing music and dancing as a way of coping with her disappointment,” say Ines Girihirwe. Watch the film here: https://vimeo.com/645472706/db4b3051fd



“This film portrays how we’re supposed to deal with grief, loss, and challenges for our emotional well being and mental health,”Says Sharon Kalimba, the producer.



Meanwhile,the Festival also includes insightful interviews with artists and live musical performances.

For the second year in a row, Hamwe Festival is partnering with WellcomeTrust, the independent global charitable foundation, as part of Mindscapes, their international cultural programme about mental health.

Wellcome supports scientists, takes on big health challenges, campaigns for better science & helps everyone get involved in research.

Hamwe Festival embodies these values through the provision of a creative outlet where implementers and artists discuss better, more innovative ways to improve health care through the arts.