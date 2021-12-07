Crime
Uganda’s Spy Chief Slapped With US Sanctions
Maj. Gen. Abel Kandiho, the Chief of Uganda’s Military Intelligence has been slapped with disastrous sanctions by the US government, Taarifa reliably reports. Extra details of the sanctions are underway.
In previous target sanctions, targeted leaders in Uganda were banned from traveling to US, their properties and bank accounts frozen and also their family members denied any visas among other restrictions.
Meanwhile, the Washington uses the Magnitsky legislation which came into force in 2012 to sanction foreign individuals who have committed human rights abuses or been involved in significant corruption.
However, the US is a longstanding partner of Uganda. Their relationship was built on military cooperation.
“They have been a good partner for us in addressing the challenge in Somalia,” said Deborah Malac, the American ambassador in Uganda from 2016 to 2020.
Ofwono Opondo, a Ugandan government spokesman, says, “our relationship with the United States is good, it is important, we value it, but we reject them meddling in our affairs,” he said.
The former US envoy in Uganda says “the time is right for “a tangible recalibration in the relationship”.
US Congressmen have suggested sanctions targeting Maj. Gen. Abel Kandiho, the chief of military intelligence, and Lieutenant General Peter Elwelu, who commanded the 2016 attack in Kasese.
During the recently concluded presidential elections in Uganda, Museveni deployed the military to manage security in Kampala city and neighbouring districts. The Army used this chance to crash the opposition by conducting mass arrests, arbitrary detentions without trial, torture and killing.
“Uganda’s January 14th elections were marred by election irregularities and abuses by the government’s security services against opposition candidates and members of civil society,” said Ned Price, then US State Department spokesman.
“We’ll consider a range of targeted options to hold accountable those members of the security forces responsible for these actions,” the US official said early this year.
In 1987, a year after fighting his way to power in Uganda, Yoweri Museveni made his first visit to the White House.
“Pleasure to meet with you,” said Ronald Reagan to his beaming guest. “I know your concern and progress you’re making with regard to human rights.”
It was the beginning of a long relationship between Museveni and the United States, in which the former rebel positioned himself as an important security partner.
Crime
Nairobi Terrified After Rogue Policeman Shoots 5
Kenya and other member states of the East African community woke up to shocking news of a rogue Policeman who summarily executed his wife and shot five other people killing them instantly.
The officer first killed his wife in their home, shooting her in the neck, before setting off at 3am with his service-issued AK-47 rifle and starting to shoot at “innocent members of the public frenziedly”, the police Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said on Tuesday.
“After killing the three, the cop then turned his rifle at two (motorcycle taxi) riders, one of whom lost his life while undergoing treatment at the Kenyatta national hospital,” DCI said, noting that two wounded people were also in critical condition.
“Six people have been confirmed dead and two others are in critical condition, after a police officer went on a killing spree early this morning in Kabete, Kiambu County. Police Constable Benson Imbasi, who later committed suicide by turning the gun on himself, had first killed,” DCI said in a tweet on Tuesday.
Such incidences are not rare in Kenya. In a 2010 incident, a police officer in Siakago town, 120km (74 miles) northeast of Nairobi, shot 10 people dead including two of his colleagues.
Crime
Vital Kamerhe Walks Out Of Prison After 20 Months
The former chief of staff of Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi has walked out of Makala central prison in Kinshasa on provisional arrangement due to deteriorating health.
Vital Kamerhe has been in detention since April 8, 2020, serving a 20-year sentence for embezzling public funds meant for the construction of houses for the Congolese military under the social housing project initiated by the Congolese president.
However, in June 2021, his sentence was reduced to 13 years’ imprisonment.
He was imprisoned at Makala central prison from where he was transferred to a hospital in Kinshasa for medical treatment, before the court released him provisionally.
Crime
Poacher Arrested With Hippo Meat
A suspected poacher identified as Jean Claude Hakizisuka, 39, was arrested on Wednesday, December 1, in Gatsibo District with 15kgs of hippo meat.
Hakizisuka was arrested in Nyamwiza Village, Munini Cell, in Rwimbogo Sector with the meat after killing the hippopotamus in Akagera National Park.
The Eastern region Police spokesperson, Chief Inspector of Police (CIP) Hamduni Twizeyimana said that the suspect was apprehended red-handed on the way home with a sack of hippo meat.
“Hakizisuka was intercepted coming from Akagera National Park at about 7:30pm, following information provided by residents,” said CIP Twizeyimana.
He warned against killing protected animals in gazetted areas
Hakizisuka along with the exhibit were handed over to RIB at Rwimbogo station for further legal process.
If found guilty he is liable to imprisonment for a term of not less than five (5) years and not more than seven (7) years and a fine not less than five million Rwandan francs (FRW 5,000,000) and not more than seven million Rwandan francs (FRW 7,000,000).
PPC Africa Sustainability Model: CIMERWA’s Corporate Social Investment
Uganda’s Spy Chief Slapped With US Sanctions
Nairobi Terrified After Rogue Policeman Shoots 5
Rwanda Security Force In Cabo Delgado Get Booster Jabs
Museveni’s RNC Agenda Suspicious Under Disguised ADF Attack
MTN Uganda IPO Undersubscribed
Museveni’s RNC Agenda Suspicious Under Disguised ADF Attack
Vital Kamerhe Walks Out Of Prison After 20 Months
Video: New Rwandan Film, “Poetria La Muse” To Be Screened Soon
RUSIZI II Border To Boost Trans-border Trade, Ease Service Delivery
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Religion3 days ago
Pope Francis in Greece to Meet Orthodox Christians
-
National4 days ago
Prime Minister Dr. Ngirente to Update Parliament on Covid-19 vaccination Program
-
Politics4 days ago
DRC Executive Violated Law By Allowing Entry Of UPDF – Lawyer
-
National4 days ago
International Day of Persons with Disabilities Celebrated In Gatsibo
-
Politics3 days ago
Who is Gen Kayanja Muhanga Commanding War Against ADF?
-
Business1 day ago
MTN Uganda IPO Undersubscribed
-
Entertainment4 days ago
Olomide’s Concert Goes On Despite Criticism
-
National3 days ago
Global Transporters Condemn Omicron Blanket Travel Ban