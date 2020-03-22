Robert Kabushenga, the Chief Executive Officer of The New Vision Printing & Publishing Corporation, may be in hot soup after the publication he manages ended up heaping praise on Rwanda for accurately implementing measures aimed at curbing the spread Coronavirus.

Rwanda, which recorded her first coronavirus case on March 13 has in the past ten days intensified a gradual prevention plan with a package of do’s and don’ts culminating into a nationwide lock-down.

On Saturday, the Rwandan Prime Minister, Dr. Ngirente Edouard, issued the most recent statement with 10-guidelines leading to a nationwide descend into a lock-down.

The Newvision, Uganda’s official mouthpiece reported that, “Rwanda went into a shutdown on Sunday, imposing some of the strictest Coronavirus measures in Africa where infections are rising fast and hospitals ill-equipped to cope.”

Uganda also recorded its first Coronavirus case on Saturday after their national tested positive immediately after arrival at Entebbe International Airport.

Confirmation of Uganda’s coronavirus case immediately triggered a hashed response by government and impromptu issuance of directives that have been criticised by citizens and the International Community.

For example, passports of arriving passengers were being confiscated by the Ugandan government and arrivals bundled up and delivered for quarantine at Entebbe Central Inn Hotel.

But the suspects were required to pay for their own quarantine, an equivalent of $1400.

Hundreds went without food, others bribed their way out.

A group of about 50 Chinese had arrived at Entebbe and as required were driven to this hotel but bribed to leave the facility to another hotel in the commercial city Kampala.

After complaints from suspects under quarantine circulated via social media, embassies came to the rescue of their people.

However, Uganda’s Southern neighbour with whom the two have been engaging in an unresolved back and forth diplomatic row has been smoothly implementing anti-Coronavirus measures.

Given the recent diplomatic history between the two countries it can be considered improbable that any Ugandan government official expected for a constitutionally established media organization like the Newvision to highlight Rwanda’s swift Coronavirus measures over Uganda’s attempts to prevent influx of any potential virus’ hosts.

“But who is in charge of this Newvision? Is this a government asset or what?? How dare they praise another state before our great Ugandan state?” the first son said.

He wasn’t done, he went on to lecture those who attacked and mocked him on Twitter by adding that, “Uganda is the greatest country in Africa period!!”

“In all things. Nobody else can compare!!!” General Muhoozi fumed via twitter.

The comment by Gen. Muhoozi has attracted a barrage of responses from social media questioning why a serving soldier goes way out of bounds of established law barring men and women in uniform from pronouncing themselves on political and civil matters.

Inganji Karinga swiftly threw in his inquiry, “Let the media do its work. Do not influence or dictate what should or should not be reported. Plz mind your business!” and within no delays, Gen. Muhoozi shot back; “I’m minding my business by protecting my country.”

Akankwasa is of the view that the General begins looking at the pandemic as a global issue not a Uganda Vs Rwanda scenario.

“The Newvision has been on our side, no harm to bring out what other countries are doing better than us so we can learn , we are in this together and we shall be greater than yesterday,” Akankwasa posted.

Those familiar with Gen. Muhoozi’s character and behaviour, he could have been under the influence of an intoxicating substance, considering that he was tweeting after midnight.