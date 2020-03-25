Photos have emerged showing a scene in which both uniformed and plain clothed members of the Ugandan security services shoveling a Rwandan man into a white van with civilian number plate.

Ronald Walter Mutarindwa, a Chartered Certified Accountant, is a Rwandan national that was arrested on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Cafe Javas at Shoprite Lugogo Mall in Kampala while taking coffee.

The Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence has confirmed that it is holding Mutarindwa although it doesn’t explain the reasons for his arrest.

Mutarindwa was seen being shovelled into a van Toyota van with registration number UAF500P.

In his last tweet, in October 2018, Mutarindwa said, “Everyday we need to thank you Lord for the extra day you grant us to breath and live. Amen.”

A frequent Facebooker, Mutarindwa seems to have insured his life with God as indicated in his March 2018 post, “When you trust God wholeheartedly, He will never forsake you. Amen” and later on March 19th posted “Let it be the way you want. God Almighty.”

Mutarindwa could be undergoing inhumane treatment at the hands of the notorious agents from CMI and Internal Security Organisation (ISO).

Shocking tales of those that have been in the dungeons of CMI and ISO have recounted horror while in custody.

Rwanda has long maintained that hundreds of her citizens have suffered inhuman persecution while in Uganda. Dozens have been killed in torture chambers while others released and dumped at the borders.

Uganda and Rwanda have for the past years been engaged in a lengthy diplomatic scuffle as each country accuses the other of interfering with its interests.

Rwanda accuses Uganda of openly backing armed groups that seek to destabilize Rwanda.

More still, Uganda has over and over again arrested innocent Rwandans and kept them in dungeons without access to court or consular services.

Uganda has consistently denied all these accusations.

With the persistent arrests of Rwandans in Uganda, the Rwandan government decided to issue a travel advisory barring all Rwandans from visiting Uganda. In the same direction, Rwanda closed Gatuna border.

Kampala in turn accused Rwanda of espionage, prompting Rwanda to effectively impose a trade embargo on Uganda.

Since then, the two countries have been engrossed in round-table talks to end this impasse.

Rwanda President Paul Kagame and his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni last year signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Angola’s capital Luanda, witnessed by Presidents Joao Lourenco (Angola) and Felix Tshisekedi (DR Congo).

However, recently a Uganda People’s Defence Force Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde took to local television and announced he was planning to dislodge President Museveni through any means whether by ballot or otherwise.

“If I was Rwanda, I would support anyone who wants to cause a change in Uganda,” Tumukunde said and was days later arrested and charged with treason.

“We arrested the General over violations of the law especially seeking a support of a neighbouring country to remove the current leadership with or without the ballot. He indicated that he has over 1000 methods to cause regime change,” The Uganda Police Force Spokesperson Fred Enanga said.

The Ugandan CMI is working round the clock to piece together evidence that would pin Rwanda on Lt. Gen. Tumukunde whose defense analysts say is scheduled to be court martialed.