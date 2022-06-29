Early this month, European diplomats and other western partners with the Kampala regime assembled at an airforce base on the shores of lake victoria as President Yoweri Museveni unofficially unveiled his new acquisition for the air force.

Uganda has joined a list of countries operating the Mil Mi-28 attack helicopter.

Three Mi-28s were seen at an Air Base on 15 June where Gen. Museveni had gone to address airforce officers over their performance in an operation against the Allied Democratic front rebels in neighbouring DRC.

Museveni is pursuing a three dimensional superiority: superiority on land, in the air, at water. Recently while deploying in the DRC, he advised his field commanders to apply the concept of Combined Arms Doctrine.

“That capacity to be able to say how do I package these elements in order to have maximum damage on the enemy and minimum cost to myself? That capacity is very crucial for any high level Commander at the strategic, operational and even tactical level,” Museveni said.

“You have done a good job in operation Shujaa. Aircraft hit targets quickly, accurately, in surprise attacks and quite devastatingly. The artillery and infantry were all doing great. Let me take this opportunity to thank you and to encourage you all,” he said.

How Does the Enemy Force Beat the Mi-28 attack chopper?

The MI-28 is a Russian all-weather, day-night, military tandem, anti-armor attack helicopter.

In April, during the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, a Russian MI-28N chopper was shot down by the Ukrainian army by using the Man-portable Air Defence System (Manpads).

MANPADS are portable surface-to-air missiles. They are guided weapons operated to hit low flying aircraft including helicopters.

The Mi-28N is armed with up to 16 Shturm and Ataka anti-tank missiles. Shturm is a short-range, radio command-guided missile while the Ataka missile’s guidance is by narrow radar beam.

Maximum range of the missile is 8 km. The helicopter can also carry 80mm or 122mm rockets and gun pods. The helicopter is equipped with a turreted 30mm cannon.

Other Mi-28 operators include Algeria, Iraq, and Russia.

The UPDF has about a dozen Mi-24/35 attack helicopters in service along with several Mi-8/Mi-17s, several AB 206 Jet Rangers, half a dozen Bell 205s, and a couple of Bell 212 helicopters. Five refurbished Huey II helicopters were delivered from 2017.