Ugandans React On Emerging Oil Production

Burundi’s young businesses usually fold up before two years because of various challenges but mostly higher taxes.

During the national forum of young entrepreneurs on February 3, young entrepreneurs asked for the revision of the tax law to facilitate the emergence of young companies.

“Taxes and taxes are often heavy for young entrepreneurs. Some companies are born, but disappear after a year or two”, regrets Nella Ernica Mugisha, a young entrepreneur. She asked that there be exemptions for young companies.

She suggested regular holding of fairs to help young entrepreneurs exhibit their products: “This would serve as marketing for those who cannot pay the agencies that can provide their advertising”.

For entrepreneur Aristide Ihorimbere, young companies need exemptions to avoid going bankrupt: “Some companies start up, but you will find that they cannot last up to five years”.

The founder of Infinity Group, Floriane Irvine Murame is asking for a reduction in the requirements for liability to value added tax (VAT): “Today, to be subject to VAT, you need a turnover at least Bfr100 million. We ask that we be subject to VAT at less than 100 million. For her, this would help pull young entrepreneurs from the informal to the formal sector.

She explains that taxes and duties can be an obstacle to the emergence of young companies: “When we record a positive result in our companies, we are forced to pay 30% of this result. We are asking for the reduction of this rate to 20% or even 15% for young companies.

In addition, she implores the revision of the tax law to favor young companies. “When we record a negative result, we have to pay 1% of our turnover. It’s very heavy. Let this law be revised”.

With regard to administrative procedures, she recommends the decentralization of all services involved in the facilitation of young people’s business: “Administrative services must be made available to all young people who want to undertake and export their products”.

Floriane Murame suggests the regular holding of fairs in the different provinces of the country to expose the talents of young entrepreneurs and promote local products.

“We need to open up the digital world”

These young entrepreneurs made the Head of State understand that the country should conform to the digital age. “Mr. President, start exploiting the gold that is in the heads of young Burundians. They must be allowed to dare to manipulate a computer, show them that it is not intended for the rich”, suggested Hidoine Mwuhiro, CEO of iHela Credit Union.

“We have to do everything so that they have these tools. You will find yourself exporting their intelligence. We are living in a great time which is the digital age,” he explained.

Today, thanks to this digital era, says this young entrepreneur, a Burundian entrepreneur can draw inspiration from several successful entrepreneurs from all over the world without moving via the internet that the government will provide us at low cost.

The other young entrepreneurs also insist on the promotion of “made in Burundi” products: “All Burundians must be active in promoting local products. That no one consumes imported products when these same products can be found on the local market”.

The grievances of these young people have been heard: “We have found that there are those who need exemptions. But, there are others who need it to divert. In the last three years, some have benefited from exemptions, but have not increased production,” said the President Evariste Ndayishimiye.

For example, the President said that there are 50 companies which have received exemptions of Bfr96 billion, but which have paid taxes of less than 3 billion.

Thus, he promises the establishment of a commission responsible for verifying the granting of exemptions so that they are granted on merit.