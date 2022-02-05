Business
Ugandans React On Emerging Oil Production
Uganda and Tanzania early this week entered Final Investment Decision a very crucial phase in the oil production process.
The oil production project is expected to employ over 60,000 people and is expected to unlock U$15 billion into Uganda’s Economy.
Companies will directly employ about 14,000 people, Indirectly, about 45,000 people will get employed by the contractors.
Uganda is expected to produce 230,000 barrels of oil per day (at peak). 57% of the jobs will go to Ugandans. The direct employment of over 14,000 individuals is expected to create a total of USD. 48.5 million annually. First Oil drop out of the ground is expected in 2025.
However, there are concerns emerging following this historic signing of the Final Investment Decision.
“There is a lot of excitement surrounding the oil deal and the pipeline project and you will find that no one is looking at the losses the country will make as a result,”Abubaker Kawalya, MP Rubaga North.
Kawalya adds that the common man may not benefit from this oil deal. Uganda has no money to finance the oil deal and that means we will have to take loans. How long will it take us to repay those loans ?
Christine Kaaya ,Woman MP Kiboga District notes, “We want to quicken the process of oil mining in the country because the investment we are making is heavy and yet we are worried that the price of fuel worldwide is falling. We also need an oil refinery as Uganda.”
Lubwama Mukubabyasi, researcher says that most of the Ugandans involved in the oil project are military cadres and people with connections.
Meanwhile, Solomon Muyita, communications specialist from the Ministry of Energy says Uganda holds only 15% shares in Oil pipeline project, “At least 60,000 people will be employed as a result of the oil deal”
Burundi’s Young Entrepreneurs Demand Tax Law Revision
Burundi’s young businesses usually fold up before two years because of various challenges but mostly higher taxes.
During the national forum of young entrepreneurs on February 3, young entrepreneurs asked for the revision of the tax law to facilitate the emergence of young companies.
“Taxes and taxes are often heavy for young entrepreneurs. Some companies are born, but disappear after a year or two”, regrets Nella Ernica Mugisha, a young entrepreneur. She asked that there be exemptions for young companies.
She suggested regular holding of fairs to help young entrepreneurs exhibit their products: “This would serve as marketing for those who cannot pay the agencies that can provide their advertising”.
For entrepreneur Aristide Ihorimbere, young companies need exemptions to avoid going bankrupt: “Some companies start up, but you will find that they cannot last up to five years”.
The founder of Infinity Group, Floriane Irvine Murame is asking for a reduction in the requirements for liability to value added tax (VAT): “Today, to be subject to VAT, you need a turnover at least Bfr100 million. We ask that we be subject to VAT at less than 100 million. For her, this would help pull young entrepreneurs from the informal to the formal sector.
She explains that taxes and duties can be an obstacle to the emergence of young companies: “When we record a positive result in our companies, we are forced to pay 30% of this result. We are asking for the reduction of this rate to 20% or even 15% for young companies.
In addition, she implores the revision of the tax law to favor young companies. “When we record a negative result, we have to pay 1% of our turnover. It’s very heavy. Let this law be revised”.
With regard to administrative procedures, she recommends the decentralization of all services involved in the facilitation of young people’s business: “Administrative services must be made available to all young people who want to undertake and export their products”.
Floriane Murame suggests the regular holding of fairs in the different provinces of the country to expose the talents of young entrepreneurs and promote local products.
“We need to open up the digital world”
These young entrepreneurs made the Head of State understand that the country should conform to the digital age. “Mr. President, start exploiting the gold that is in the heads of young Burundians. They must be allowed to dare to manipulate a computer, show them that it is not intended for the rich”, suggested Hidoine Mwuhiro, CEO of iHela Credit Union.
“We have to do everything so that they have these tools. You will find yourself exporting their intelligence. We are living in a great time which is the digital age,” he explained.
Today, thanks to this digital era, says this young entrepreneur, a Burundian entrepreneur can draw inspiration from several successful entrepreneurs from all over the world without moving via the internet that the government will provide us at low cost.
The other young entrepreneurs also insist on the promotion of “made in Burundi” products: “All Burundians must be active in promoting local products. That no one consumes imported products when these same products can be found on the local market”.
The grievances of these young people have been heard: “We have found that there are those who need exemptions. But, there are others who need it to divert. In the last three years, some have benefited from exemptions, but have not increased production,” said the President Evariste Ndayishimiye.
For example, the President said that there are 50 companies which have received exemptions of Bfr96 billion, but which have paid taxes of less than 3 billion.
Thus, he promises the establishment of a commission responsible for verifying the granting of exemptions so that they are granted on merit.
Botswana: Bill Passed To Regulate Crypto Currencies
Botswana has passed a bill to regulate crypto currencies as apart of a bid to tighten anti laundering measures, the country’s finance minister Peggy Serame has confirmed.
The bill that was approved unanimously states that the, “Regulatory Authority may grant a license if the applicant demonstrates that it has the necessary infrastructure and resources to carry out the business activities of a virtual asset service provider or issuer of initial token offerings and that the applicant is a fit and proper person,” According to Part IV of the bill, “License holders are expected to protect assets belonging to clients.
They are also expected to “prevent market abuse and provide measures for the acquisition of a beneficial interest in their businesses.”
White Paper Issuance is Mandatory: with respect to the advertisement of token offerings, the law states: “a license holder shall issue a white paper that contains full and accurate information for potential purchasers of virtual assets and initial token offerings to make informed decisions.
Botswana was recently removed from the global financial action task force list of countries needing more oversight in regards to tightening anti money laundering measures.
KIFC Announces U$50M First FinTech Fund For Africa
Kigali International Financial Centre on Wednesday announced its first FinTech only focused Africa Fund with an initial capital of U$50M in collaboration with Vusi Thembekwayo Venture Investor.
The centre seeks to transform Rwanda into an international financial destination for investors seeking opportunities across the African continent.
“The Africa Fintech Fund will invest in growth start up fin techs in Africa,” the Kigali International Financial Centre said on Wednesday.
At the first session of the ongoing Expo2020 Rwanda Business Forum, Minister of ICT & Innovation Musoni Paula highlighted the need to establish the right environment and policies and to ensure access to finance for entrepreneurs to be able create a thriving digital economy.
Pascal Murasira the Managing Director of Norrsken East Africa told participants at the forum that; “Rwanda as a proof-of-concept destination has become the innovation lab of the African Continent.”
“Rwanda offers a safe and transparent place to do business not only in the country, but on the entire continent,” says Diane Karusisi CEO Bank of Kigali.
Financial technology, colloquially referred to as “fintech,” is accelerating financial inclusion in Africa and this sector has grown rapidly in Africa over the past few years, as technology has helped reduce banking costs for the benefit of both service providers.
Fintechs in Africa continue to overshadow all other startups in funding gained.
By 2025 the continent will be home to 1.5bn people, most of whom will have grown up in the era of the internet.
Fintech investors are betting that young African talent can innovate its way out of the region’s most pressing financial problems faster than legacy firms can.
According to The Big Deal database, In 2021 fintech was still by far the sector attracting the most funding in Africa $2.3 billion in total, which was 2.7x the amount the sector had raised in 2020, and much more than the total raised by all start-ups on the continent that year ($1.6b+). Of the 12 African ‘mega deals’ ($100m+) in 2021, 9 were in fintech.
Meanwhile, ‘Energy’ and ‘Logistics & Transportation’ have been completing the top 3 with fintech since 2019.
