Ugandans Discuss Outcomes of Global Climate Conference COP26

Experts, scientists, government officials and general public are gathered in Uganda’s capital Kampala to brainstorm on outcomes of the 26th international climate conference (COP26) and their implications to Uganda’s climate agenda.

This workshop has been organized by UNDP-Uganda. Several presentations and moderated panel discussions are being made at the workshop convened at Kampala Serena Hotel.

“We cannot fight the climate crisis in isolation, the world needs more of you, your knowledge should continue to be extended to other generation,” says Philip Gwage.

Meanwhile Sheila Ngatia told the workshop, “In making an effort to recover from the residual effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Uganda has as well increased her ability to reduce vulnerability to climate change.”

“We at the French Embassy in Uganda are particularly supportive of youth projects that bring forward Uganda’s climate agenda”. – Jean-François, Deputy Ambassador at French Embassy

Sanusi Tejan Savage Chief of Mission IOM Uganda says “However, Climate change is increasingly threatening lives, livelihoods, and health and safety of people – often forcing people to migrate.”

“This National workshop is an opportunity for us to get decisions from paper into action and I am happy to say that the UK government is and will always be here to support Uganda mitigate climate change,” said Alex Crook, Representative from British high commission in Uganda.

“Climate action starts with you and me. We the consumers of plastic and the end-game sufferers of climate change need to say “NO” to destructive products,”says Beatrice Anywar Atim Uganda’s Minister of State for Environment. She adds that “All our works must be aligned with planting indigenous trees to restore our national forests that have fallen victim of the deforestation activities in Uganda.”

In a tough message, the Minister cautioned; “Stop being greedy. Stop destroying our environment. Stop destroying the future of our children.”