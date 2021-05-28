National
Ugandan Rebels Hack to Death 18 People In DRC
At least 18 people died Thursday following an attack by Ugandan rebel forces from the Allied Democratic Forces in the northwest of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo), according to civil society and army sources.
According to Notícias ao Minuto, this militia group shot seven people in the village of Mutotoli, and six others were killed in the village of Kilingwa – the two locations belong to the Beni region.
Another five corpses were found in Lobokiro, while authorities were looking for survivors of the attacks.
“We recognize them. They used axes to commit the crimes. This is your method. The military came, but they arrived much later, ”Beniz’s president of civil society, Kizito Bin Hango, said.
Kizito explained that the rebels had mixed with the population and waited until nightfall to commit the murders.
France, Rwanda Sign Declaration Of Intent On Teaching French
The French Development Agency (AFD), the la Francophonie (IOF) on Thursday signed with the Ministery of Education a Declaration of Intent on the teaching of French in Rwanda.
The agreement was signed by RémyRioux, Director General of AFD, the Secretary General of IOF, Louise Mushikiwabo, and Rwanda’s Education Minister, Dr. Valentine Uwamariya, on the sideline of President Emmaneul Macron’s official visit to Rwanda.
With this declaration, the Ministry of Education, IOF and AFD confirmed their willingness to support together the Rwandan National Plan for teaching French, currently being developed, with the aim in particular of improving the quality of teaching and learning in basic education, higher education and vocational training, and thus facilitating the professional integration of young Rwandans.
The plan will address some sectoral priorities, such as the professional development of teachers, the teaching of science and technology, and the use of ICT to support the quality of education, as well as the strengthening of access, equity, and relevance of programs, all of which are challenges to which teaching in French can respond.
In Rwanda, a member country of the Francophonie, the revitalization of French language teaching has several advantages.
It is a factor in strengthening educational exchanges linked to employment in the region, a lever for strengthening the quality of education, for initiating innovative approaches and for providing technical support for the training of teachers and teaching materials, but also an asset for the social integration of students and their insertion into formal employment.
Many companies are indeed looking for French-speaking collaborators to facilitate their development in the region.
In 2020, the OIF signed a partnership agreement with the Ministry of Education, and then started a volunteer teacher mobility project that aims at improving the quality of education in French and the teaching of French language, by deploying about thirty teachers in the country.
AFD is already supporting the development of the French Education Plan by financing a study to assess the situation and the place of the French language in education in Rwanda and to support the Ministry of Education in the development of the plan itself, alongside the OIF.
President Macron Pays Tribute to Genocide Victims
The French President early Thursday paid tribute to Genocide victims and was accorded a guided tour of the Kigali Genocide Memorial where 250,000 Genocide victims are buried.
The Director of the Memorial, Honore Gatera facilitated the memorial tour to the delegation. Gatera explained to them about the history of genocide against the Tutsi and how the genocide was stopped
President Emmanuel Macron of France has also addressed survivors of the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi in Rwanda.
According to officials at Kigali Genocide Memorial (KGM), during this guided tour at the memorial site, President Macron was able to learn about causes, reality and consequences of the Genocide against the Tutsi and stories of post-Genocide recovery according to memorial officials.
In delivering his address to survivors of the horrendous Genocide against Tutsi in which a million lives were lost moreover with France’s hand, President Macron says, “France has a role in the history [of Genocide against the Tutsi]. We have a political duty, the duty to recognise the suffering that we imposed.”
“The survivors, those who escaped, they have bore witness. They are dignified,” He added.
However, unlike his predecessors, President Macron admits France’s role in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, although he did not offer a direct apology. Political pundits argue that this could be a one step closer to coming to terms with the role that France held in Rwanda in 1994.
President Macron has pledged to strengthen the reunion between the youth of Rwanda and France to chat a new path in the two countries’ relations.
Rwanda Holds Food Systems Summit Dialogue
Rwanda on Thursday joined other states in holding a sustainable food systems dialogue to deliberate on new actions that aim at transforming the way the world produces and consumes food.
According to the United Nations, this dialogue is guided by five Action Tracks; Ensuring access to safe and nutritious food for all, Shifting to sustainable consumption patterns, Boosting nature-positive production, and Advancing equitable livelihoods and Build resilience to vulnerabilities, shocks and stress.
Rwandan Youth are being mobilised to this dialogue on sustainable food systems that avail healthy and enough food.
“This dialogue will review the contribution and perspective of youth on healthy and sustainable food systems that avail healthy and enough food. We will hear from youth from different youth organizations and individual youth farmers in Rwanda,” according to Rwanda Youth in Agribusiness Forum (RYAF).
For Rwanda this dialogue is being held under the theme; “Youth and Healthy Food: Youth Driving access to safe and nutritious food from farm to fork.”
Senior UN officials affirm that young people are taking a leading role in shaping fair and equitable food systems around the world.
Janya Green from the United States is a youth co-chair on Action Track 1, which covers ensuring access to safe and nutritious food for all.
“As you all know, hunger worldwide is a huge problem. The number of undernourished people continued to increase in 2019. Even before taking Covid-19 into account, hunger was predicted to rise. If we do not reverse these current trends, the SDG zero-hunger target will not be met,” she warned.
Agnes Kalibata, the UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy to the Food Systems Summit, stressed that it would be impossible to hold the event without engaging with youth.
Kalibata, who is from Rwanda, recalled that young people make up 77 per cent of the total population in Africa, and around 50 per cent of the global population.
“This is about the future”, she said. “The future is youth. The future of our world is our youth.”
Nyiragongo Eruption Could Overturn Lake Kivu
RDF Kills Rusesabagina’s Rebels In Attack
Rwanda Issues Report On Nyiragongo Eruption
Kagame Tells African Politicians To Respect The Youth
In Burundi, Phone Data Gets Stolen Without Your Knowledge
