Ugandan Rebels Hack to Death 18 People In DRC

The French Development Agency (AFD), the la Francophonie (IOF) on Thursday signed with the Ministery of Education a Declaration of Intent on the teaching of French in Rwanda.

The agreement was signed by RémyRioux, Director General of AFD, the Secretary General of IOF, Louise Mushikiwabo, and Rwanda’s Education Minister, Dr. Valentine Uwamariya, on the sideline of President Emmaneul Macron’s official visit to Rwanda.

With this declaration, the Ministry of Education, IOF and AFD confirmed their willingness to support together the Rwandan National Plan for teaching French, currently being developed, with the aim in particular of improving the quality of teaching and learning in basic education, higher education and vocational training, and thus facilitating the professional integration of young Rwandans.

The plan will address some sectoral priorities, such as the professional development of teachers, the teaching of science and technology, and the use of ICT to support the quality of education, as well as the strengthening of access, equity, and relevance of programs, all of which are challenges to which teaching in French can respond.

In Rwanda, a member country of the Francophonie, the revitalization of French language teaching has several advantages.

It is a factor in strengthening educational exchanges linked to employment in the region, a lever for strengthening the quality of education, for initiating innovative approaches and for providing technical support for the training of teachers and teaching materials, but also an asset for the social integration of students and their insertion into formal employment.

Many companies are indeed looking for French-speaking collaborators to facilitate their development in the region.

In 2020, the OIF signed a partnership agreement with the Ministry of Education, and then started a volunteer teacher mobility project that aims at improving the quality of education in French and the teaching of French language, by deploying about thirty teachers in the country.

AFD is already supporting the development of the French Education Plan by financing a study to assess the situation and the place of the French language in education in Rwanda and to support the Ministry of Education in the development of the plan itself, alongside the OIF.