Wilson Bugembe, a Ugandan Pastor and Gospel Musician at “Light the World Ministries” in Kampala, has surprised the public and dispelled what has widely been seen as a failure on the side of religious institutions to support vulnerable followers grappled with effects of #COVID-19.

Pastor Bugembe, as commonly referred to in Uganda, has donated UgSh100 million to the government of Uganda as contribution towards efforts to combat the spread of the virus and feeding the most vulnerable people in communities across the country.

President Museveni announced the Pastor’s donation during his public address on the status of government response to the pandemic.

The Pastor’s contribution is part of other contributions made by individuals, private businesses and foreign entities worth about $10 million (more than Ugsh3.5billion).

While most religious gatherings have been put on hold, encouraging followers to pray online and make their tithe contributions to bank accounts, the public has been calling them out on their failure to step up and support vulnerable people in need of help.