Samson Kasumba, a journalist attached to NBS Television is a candidate for treason charge.

Uganda Police is currently perusing through his electronic gadgets to deduce evidence that could implicate the journalist.

In a joint security briefing on Tuesday, Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga said, “Kasumba is a subject of investigation and it is not connected to his jorunalistic work. He is being investigated together with others for alleged subversive activities.”

According to NBS, Kasumba who had just left the studio after a news bulletin found a road block outside the office manned by heavily armed plain clothed security operatives wearing bulletproof jackets.

Police Spokesperson Enanga said the journalist was a person of interest by “Our expert detectives from the Electoral and Political offences department.:

He spent a night in detention and his house was searched.

Lawyer Peter Majela representing Kasumba said the Police are drawing charges but the investigations are focused on things Kasumba published both in and outside Uganda.

“Detectives have an interest in Kasumba’s electronic gadgets [phone, laptop flash disks] we can speculate they are looking at something he might have published on social media,” Majela said.

On Tuesday Kasumba said after walking out of detention, “I have secured a police bond. I was not tortured.”

About a week ago, Kasumba posted intriguing questions to the Ministry of Health saying facilitation money for workers at frontline in the fight against #COVID-19 pandemic had been released but swindled.

“I’m hearing troubling reports that frontline staff “everyone working under the outbreak is crying” especially in the surveillance department. 3 months without facilitation. Some top official in the Ministry of Health has kept all the money. I have the name with me. Edith Nakalema over to you my sister,” Kasumba said in one of the posts.

Colonel Edith Nakalema heads the Anti-corruption Unit in the Office of President Yoweri Museveni.

“How can it even be possible that there are persons in the Ministry of Health that have not been paid in three months? Are we not asking too much of these same people to be on the frontline of a deadly pandemic fight? Diana Atwine is this true? Is this fake news? Let the nation know the truth,” Kasumba said in another post.

Diana Kanzira Atwine referred to in Kasumba’s post is Permanent Secretary of the Uganda Ministry of Health.

Earlier this month [April], the government released Shs 284billion [U$ 75,301,322] for the fight against #COVID-19.

It should be noted that Nakalema has regularly urged the Ugandan public to avail information vital in the prevention or arrest of people involved in dubious actions or missions that undermine the ongoing fight against #COVID-19.

About two weeks ago, Nakalema said she had arrested senior officials in the Prime Minister’s office on charges of inflating prices and rejecting lower price offers from suppliers or essentially defrauding the public in the name of mobilizing money and essentials meant for helping vulnerable citizens during the lockdown.