Ugandan Intelligence Abducts Two Rwandan Students

Rwanda National Police and Rwanda Investigations Bureau (RIB) on Friday afternoon paraded 13 suspected terrorists that had planned to blow up parts of Kigali and other towns in the country.

“Rwanda Police worked with other security organs in dismantling this terror cell. The suspects were arrested in the City of Kigali, Rusizi and Nyabihu Districts,” Police said on Friday.

According to Police, “investigations have revealed that the terror cell worked with Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) that is affiliated to ISIS. ADF is based in North Kivu, East of The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).”

The suspects were arrested through close collaboration between security organs and citizens according to Police .

RNP spokesperson, Commissioner of Police (CP) John Bosco Kabera said that Rwanda police worked with other security organs to dismantle the terror cell, which was planning to carry terror attacks mainly in City of Kigali.

“Police worked with other security organs and the public to identify and apprehend members of the terror cell. They were arrested separately in City of Kigali, Rusizi and Nyabihu districts with different improvised explosive devices (IEDs) materials that include; wires, nails, phones, explosives and videos for radicalization,” CP Kabera said.

CP Kabera appreciated the public for their community policing spirit that helped to prevent the attacks, likely loss of lives, destruction of property but equally important to dismantle the terror cell by arresting its members.

“We appreciate people, who were responsive and worked with security organs in sharing and corroborating in order to prevent these attacks. Police together with other security organs will continue to prevent and fight against terrorism and ensure public security and safety,” CP Kabera said.

He further called upon anyone with more information, which could help to track anyone that could be linked to the terror cell, to come forward.

Terror suspects speak out

Ismael Niyonshuti and Hassan Mbaraga are among members of the terror cell, who were arrested. They narrated on how they joined the terror group with intention to destabilize Rwanda.

They disclosed that they were recruited by their colleagues and trained by a Kenyan national, who was part of the IS-linked terrorists in Cabo Delgado, where they were subdued by the joint Rwanda and Mozambique forces.

“I was arrested on August 31, a week after I got connected to the Kenya national, who was coming from Mozambique. He is the one who was training us on how to use explosives to target specific buildings in revenge for Rwanda’s intervention in Cabo Delgado,” said Niyonshuti.

He added: “The mission was to carry out an attack on KCT (Kigali City Tour) with explosives through an electronics shop operating on the ground floor, and a petrol station in Nyabugogo.”

On his part, Mbaraga revealed that he was recruited by Niyonshuti and that they had planned to detonate explosives in Kigali and other parts of the country.

The suspects face about seven charges which include conspiracy to commit terrorism, joining a terrorist group, engaging in acts of terrorism, inciting others to commit acts of terrorism, illegal use of explosives, and creating a terror group, among others.

They will be charged under law No. 46/2018 of 13/08/2018 on counter-terrorism with a sentence of up to 25 years in prison, when convicted.