A Ugandan court has further extended an arrest warrant for a Ugandan creative novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija now exiled in Germany.

According to a source, “Court has issued an arrest warrant against Kakwenza sureties after they failed their obligation of bringing the suspect to court for trial. Court further extended the arrest warrant for Kakwenza.”

Last month, Buganda road court issued an arrest warrant for Kakwenza for absconding. Kakwenza’s four sureties were also been summoned by court to appear on the 11th April to explain his whereabouts or pay the ten million shillings each was bonded.

In February, Kakwenza sneaked out of Uganda and was facilitated to fly far away to exile in Germany, ending a months-long ordeal during which he reported being tortured in jail.

“I’m being persecuted for being a thinker. Uganda hates thinkers, so I’m being punished,” the 33-year-old novelist told Germany based media house DW.

One of his controversial novel’s The Greedy Barbarian, takes on themes of high-level corruption in a fictional country.

Later on Rukirabashaija relased another book titled Banana Republic: Where Writing is Treasonous. He was arrested and charged with “inciting violence and promoting sectarianism”.