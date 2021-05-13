Ugandan ADF Rebels Launch More Attacks In Beni

The Ugandan Allied Democratic Front Rebels operating in Democratic Republic of Congo have launched a stingy attack in Mambasa territory in Beni killing two civilians on Tuesday.

A reliable source told Taarifa that this attack was executed in Ngaka village in Mambasa territory.

“These ADF rebels arrived very early on Wednesday morning and killed 2 civilians, which is still a provisional toll,” said Idriss Kokodila, administrator of the territory of Mambasa.

According to eyewitness account, the ruthless rebel fighters The fact swept through Mambasa-Beni axis where they managed to take goods and animals from the population to the village of Ngaka located 4 km from Makumo on the national road 4.

However, Gilbert Sibamwenda, president of the civil society of the Bangole group says, “The rebels killed more than 7 civilians in the village of Ngaka and its surroundings. We need large-scale military operations because they are scattered in nature. ”

“The army is in pursuit of these rebels,” said Idriss Kokodila, administrator of the territory of Mambasa.