Uganda Suffers Abnormally High Fuel Prices

A litre of petrol in Uganda has reached U$ 3.41 (appx Rwf3,410) following a 2-weeks long strike staged by trailer trucks at Malaba border with neighbouring Kenya.

Tensions is rising across Uganda as panicky motorists rush to horde petrol and diesel as they anticipate tough times ahead.

Uganda’s Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development said in a statement late Friday the fuel shortage in the country is due to the interruption in the supply chain at the common border with Kenya where transit truck drivers were protesting charging them for Covid-19 tests.

“The government is doing everything possible to prioritize the handling of petroleum products at the borders to ensure build up in stock levels in the country,” the statement said.

The ministry warned dealers that fuel prices should not exceed U$1.4 per litre.

According to ministry figures Uganda is a net importer of petroleum products with an average current daily consumption of 6.5 million litres.

The ministry also said the shortage is partly due to the full opening up of the economy which increased the consumption levels.

Uganda government announced on Dec. 31 that the country’s economy is fully reopened after some sectors remained closed since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in the country in March 2020.

The statement said the supply has resumed after Uganda’s ministry of health resolved to test the truck drivers free of charge instead of the 30 U.S. dollar cost.