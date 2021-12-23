Special Report
Uganda Spy Chief Kandiho Secretly Meets Kayumba Nyamwasa
Impeccable intelligence information reaching Taarifa Investigative Desk confirms that Uganda’s chief military spy Gen. Abel Kandiho has secretly met with Rwanda renegade soldier, Kayumba Nyamwasa, in South Africa.
Gen. Kandiho flew to South Africa on Wednesday, “to deliver a special message from President Kaguta Museveni of Uganda to President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa.”
A frail and slender Kandiho later met with the acting chief of Defence Intelligence Agency of South Africa, Maj Gen Ntakaleleni Simon Sigudu (pictured above seated right).
This meeting comes at a time of Uganda’s return to the Democratic Republic of Congo to hunt for the Allied Democratic Front Rebels linked to ISIS and the recent string of bombings in Uganda’s capital Kampala.
Although Uganda and DRC jointly claimed an early victory against the ADF rebels, military experts privy with the ongoing UPDF “Operation Shuja” in Congo argue that there is no proof of victory against the terrorists.
“There is no substantive evidence, photo, video or anything they [UPDF-FARDC] have shown the world worth claiming defeat against the ADF terrorists. This is not only a local concern but it is global. The terrorists pose a wider threat,” said a source on condition of anonymity.
At the end of November, Ugandan military launched air and artillery bombardment against the ADF bases in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), in an operation agreed with Congolese forces.
Few days later, the Uganda military announced it had failed to penetrate into the jungles of this vast mineral rich country to reach the rebels for a possible shootout.
The UPDF said it had suspended the fight ‘hampered by bad roads’.
“We are going to halt the operations for a week such that we bring in graders to open up the roads,” said Major General Kayanja Muhanga commander of UPDF “Operation Shuja” in Congo.
However, later, the FARDC-UPDF coalition said in a joint statement on Saturday that they have captured 35 ADF rebels, after new airstrikes and artillery strikes but still there are scanty details of these claims.
Rwanda, which has been strategically observing Uganda’s operations in neighbouring DRC, remains vigilant about every single detail on ground for the country’s security threats emanating, largely, from the Congo jungles.
Rwanda accuses Uganda of backing rebels whose main goal is to destabilize the country and eject the Kigali regime.
Uganda government in a counter-charge accuses Rwandan state agents of operating unlawfully in Uganda.
Such accusations and counter accusations have pushed both leaders of Rwanda and Uganda to make worrisome statements that could strain further their relations.
For example after Museveni warned that “those who try to destabilize our country do not know our capacity.” President Paul Kagame countered that “nobody anywhere can bring me to my knees.”
The borders between Rwanda and Uganda have remained technically closed since March 2019 despite a later Angola peace agreement signed between the two countries.
Uganda still dumps tortured Rwandans at the border after lengthy detentions while Rwanda maintains a travel advisory that cautions Rwandans against travelling to Uganda due to safety reasons.
Thus with Uganda having gained invited access into the DRC and keeping to itself the details of operation against the rebels and later sending Gen. Kandiho to South Africa to secretly meet Nyamwasa, the Rwandans are carefully reading the matrix.
Nyamwasa is the leader of the P5 rebel group active in Fizi and Uvira territories in South Kivu.
According to the UN group of Experts, P5 was formed from a coalition of Rwandan “opposition political organisations”, including the Amahoro People’s Congress (AMAHORO-PC), the Forces démocratiques unifées-Inkingi (FDU INKINGI), the People’s Defence Pact-Imanzi (PDP-IMANZI), the Social Party-Imberakuri (PS IMBERAKURI) and the Rwanda National Congress (RNC).
The UN Group of Experts report indicates that P5 mostly received its arms and ammunition from Burundi and recruits fighters from across the region.
A dislodge of ADF may translate into invitation of P5 to relocate into this territory where the Ugandans are still camped as they work on a road construction project that is expected to take over 5 years to complete.
Under the guise of road construction, Nyamwasa may be invited to mobilise, recruit and get direct training within this territory before the Ugandans leave Congo.
Intelligence experts consider Kandiho’s trip to South Africa as something Rwandans should take seriously.
Earlier in August, Gen. Kandiho flew to Bujumbura to meet President Evariste Ndayishimiye.
Intelligence experts viewed his visit as ‘sabotage’ of the improving relations between Burundi and Rwanda.
“You can be a hundred percent sure that Kandiho’s mission was about – to bad mouth any détente between Rwanda and Burundi,” a security source in Kigali told a local news website.
Meanwhile, South Africa is a major player in DRC’s mining sector with a score of its companies operating many mining sites.
South Africa is also a troop’s contributor to the UN Stabilization Mission in Congo (MONUSCO)- however, the link of these to Gen.Kandiho’s visit to South Africa is technically distant.
The 12,000 troops –strong Monusco has suffered numerous protest attacks from Congolese demanding for the departure of the peacekeeping force.
Protesters have been angry that UN and government soldiers have failed to prevent recurrent attacks by extremist militia.
Nevertheless, Uganda’s current military adventures are seen as a threat to regional security and a direct initiation of an arms race.
PART III: Why Is Uganda Provocative, Disrespectful?
This is a third article in the series expounding on the historical and current dynamics that are relevant to the frosty relationship between Rwanda and Uganda.
We are recollecting moments that help us to expose President Yoweri Museveni’s hostility against Rwanda.
Most people who follow politics of the region know that President Yoweri Museveni has long harboured ambitions of making Rwanda Uganda’s appendage. At the very least, he seeks to dictate to this country what it should and should not do.
Over the years he has recruited like-minded people from inside Rwanda to work with him to frame their country in his image. These are his protégés. But what is so special that they see in Museveni and he sees in them and together they wish to export to Rwanda?
The first place to look at is how the protégés repeat Museveni’s rhetoric. Recently, convicted army officer Kayumba Nyamwasa, whose is on the run in S. South Africa, told a Zambian newspaper that he is fighting to bring “fundamental change” to Rwanda.
In 1986 during his swearing in, Museveni claimed he had fought to bring about fundamental change to Uganda.
David Himbara, another Rwandan protégé who is on Museveni’s payroll to tarnish the image of his former boss, recently asserted, “Kagame’s inner circle is shrinking.” Presumably, Kagame’s ‘inner circle’ is shrinking while Museveni’s is always expanding? This is the difference between Museveni’s Uganda and Kagame’s Rwanda.
Himbara made a list of retired liberators and framed them as “poor and disgruntled”. His claim is that Kagame has side-lined them or imprisoned them. His purpose is to instigate the public and propagate a bad image of President Kagame as a “bad guy”.
Here’s what belonging to an “inner circle” means in the contexts of the two countries.
Museveni’s inner circle is above the law, able to divert public resources to personal interests as it wishes. A commercial bank is forcefully taken over and subsequently disappears without a trace; junk helicopters are procured with no one held accountable.
Someone can claim the country’s natural resources as his own, “my oil” and is not ashamed to publicly state that, “I am working for my children and grandchildren.”
In other words, the country is run like a family kiosk until the time comes to hand it over to the next of kin.
On the contrary, Kagame has never had an inner circle. Moreover, no one has ever claimed to be above the law during his tenure. Some may be close to him by virtue of their responsibilities and the moment these tasks end this closeness comes to an end.
This is what Himbara calls a shrinking inner circle.
However, it is also true that some unscrupulous individuals – Himbara being one of them – who somehow found themselves working close to Kagame attempted to masquerade as belonging to some inner circle that in reality never existed; or, they had the ambition of creating an inner circle, only to end up crossing the line and finding themselves where they truly belong – in obscurity.
For Himbara, he fled accountability, and is now sarcastically calling himself a professional refuge, one on a self imposed exile.
These two approaches are at odds and cannot co-exist.
This is why Museveni and his protégés are eager to extend and replicate their preferred inner-circle politics to Rwanda, which is the only way to make sense of Himbara’s sponsored writing.
For instance, all Ministers – like James Musoni who he refers to in Rwanda are appointed to serve; a Ministry is not a private asset; neither do those appointed to it expect they won’t be assigned to other responsibilities.
Similarly, all senior military officers – the likes of Gen. Jack Nziza – were only “close” to the President by virtue of their appointments and duties. They don’t enjoy this proximity due to personal or familial ties, or because they were members of a supposed inner circle. As a result, they expect to be redeployed – and even retired – as a matter of an inescapable reality: they are serving in a truly professional army that does not belong to an individual and they don’t believe they are forever owed anything special simply because they fought.
Nothing new about Eugène-Richard Gasana
Eugène-Richard Gasana, Rwanda’s former ambassador to the United Nations in New York, also features heavily as Himbara reimagines Rwanda in Museveni’s eyes.
Gasana recently met Museveni on RNC-related movements in and outside Kampala.
Like Patrick Karegeya and Kayumba Nyamwasa before him, Gasana was also recruited when he was in active Rwanda government service.
Moreover, like Ignace Murwanashyaka, the convicted (by courts in Germany) leader of the FDLR genocide perpetrators, Gasana was also facilitated with a Ugandan passport that has enabled his travel around the world, advocating for the RNC.
Indeed, it is in this capacity that he, along with Charlotte Mukankusi, who also travels on a Ugandan passport, met President Museveni in Kampala last month.
A reliable source that ran into Gasana in transit at Amsterdam airport during his many travels on behalf of the RNC told this reporter that he was using a Ugandan passport, which was verified with pictures of the actual passport (We welcome a challenge from Ofwono Opondo and Sarah Kagingo to produce the documents. We promise to meet the challenge).
Interestingly, Gasana was ahead of his fellow protégés in one particular aspect: his relatively quick comprehension of the politics of their patron. For instance, when it was time for a new ambassador to take over in New York and he was asked to return home for reassignment, he balked; a sense of entitlement had him thinking that he was irreplaceable in that position.
And so, he began throwing tantrums before deciding to cut links with his government by ceding to Museveni’s overtures – on behalf of the RNC – that had been in place long before the break of ties with Rwanda.
Since 2016 he has been running errands on behalf of the RNC, an organisation that has declared war on Rwanda and has conducted terrorist operations that have claimed the lives of innocent people in different parts of the country. Despite this record, Gasana has fraudulently managed to acquire U.S. residence permit on the false claim that his life is threatened back home.
However, Gasana should familiarise himself with the case of Jean Leonard Teganya. On April 6, 2019, the federal court in Boston ruled that the 48-year old “attempted to win asylum in the United States by lying.” He faces five years in prison and deportation to Rwanda.
Similarly, Gasana’s lies to U.S. immigration that he is threatened at home may have been believed; however, his determination to fight his government should make him a person of interest to the authorities and expose him to Teganya’s fate.
Meanwhile, the fact alone that he fights Rwanda was enough for Gasana to enter Museveni’s “inner circle.” It makes sense. This is Museveni’s brand of politics. He needs an inner-circle to survive and Himbara is paid to regurgitate and recycle this narrative.
It is by design that it can’t shrink. On the other hand, saying that Kagame’s inner-circle is shrinking is as nonsensical as it can get.
This idea of shrinking has absolutely zero consequence precisely because Kagame doesn’t operate like their patron.
As Himbara successfully transforms himself in the image that Museveni requires of his protégés, he gets out of touch with the reality inside Rwanda. His view of Kagame’s inner-circle is proof that his transformation is complete. He gets cash as a prize or reward.
Significantly, Himbara is only a microcosm of the transformation that Museveni has in mind for Rwanda, one whose completion he seems committed to.
Even as Museveni preoccupies himself with Kagame, in the former’s mind the ideal transformation of Rwanda does not leave the position of president vacant. He gets to occupy it, along with the one he presently occupies. As such, in his thinking, he could potentially enjoy the status of President of the Greater Uganda, which would include Rwanda. But his fantasy doesn’t end there.
When Museveni looks at Kayumba Nyamwasa he sees Salim Saleh; in Eugène-Richard Gasana he sees Sam Kuteesa. They form another layer to his “inner-ciinner circle.”
Exclusive: How Did CIMERWA Plc Fetch Rwf67.3B In A Pandemic?
Do you understand how difficult it is to achieve meaningful milestones in the most frightening and stressful moments?
Perhaps yes, everyone can easily say how hard it is. But what we can’t easily explain is how one can achieve positive results in a pandemic, where hopes and plans are shattered.
Now, one of the companies that made impressive and surprising milestones, albeit, is a cement company, CIMERWA Plc.
Here is the story.
The pandemic almost sealed off some companies on the market, but CIMERWA Plc managed to draw strategies that helped the company to weather the storm.
It set strategic initiatives that closed loopholes and opened new value fronts. Results? Generating Rwf63.7 billion, an increase of 7% compared to the previous year and a Profit After Tax of Rwf4.2 billion mirroring a 111% increase compared to the previous year.
The company also managed to record Profit Before Tax of Rwf 5.4 billion at a +179% increase compared to the previous year.
Following the company’s listing on Stock Market last year, the company registered such a performance when many other companies were falling off the cliff.
Closing the financial year recently, Albert Kipkemoi Sigei, the CEO of the CIMERWA Plc, told Taarifa in an exclusive interview (watch the full interview at the end of this article) that the profit earnings came following its listing on the stock exchange market which is a gesture that puts a smile on the shareholder’s faces.
“Indeed, the results show growth and resilience. We are very proud of these numbers,” he said happily.
He disclosed that the strategies behind the successes were because of the targets that the company set during the difficult times of COVID-19, including those related to clarity of purpose that aimed at building a better lives in general and strengthening Rwanda.
“It doesn’t mean that we were not impacted but, to a large degree, we were able to mitigate the effects by introducing appropriate strategies,” Sigei says.
Like other businesses, during COVID-19 times, the supply chains and distribution channels were affected but the company had to make sure that cost management and cash preservation models are applied to survive the uncertainties brought by COVID. The company made the best of the 7% sales growth compared to previous years, with its cost of sales being remarkably contained to a 0% flat increase, thus enabling the more than 100% profits increase.
“Our cost performance was on account of improved operational efficiencies, innovation and a cost savings program. For example, we rely on coal for heating, so we increased the proportion of alternative fuels that are not only cost-effective but also more environmentally friendly. Energy, logistics and clinker factor are some of the most expensive components in cement production. We worked on these to make sure that the company lowers the cost of production,” the CEO says, nodding suggestively that the strategy yielded positive results.
For the company to achieve such abnormal profit growth, the administration was able to strategize the operations and increase its export portfolio as well as exploit innovation. For example, improving plant reliability and reducing the level of energy consumption during production.
As far as corporate governance framework is concerned, the company placed a binoculars on its policies and procedures, including procurement to ensure that it gets the best value for money when it comes to transportation, energy, spare parts and other cost lines.
Notably, though, the CEO was supported by a strong and highly experienced new board backed by independent directors and an enhanced management capacity, reckoning that these were the engines behind the good performance.
“The team was foresighted enough to make clear decisions at difficult times despite the harsh environment,” Sigei says, adding that “when COVID-19 was fresh it wasn’t easy for companies to forecast the way forward and no one had certainty but the team remained calm and focused.”
It was such a difficult moment with the company having overdrafts and long-term loans with the banks, Sigei remembers.
“The effects of the pandemic forced us to negotiate with banks on loan repayment moratoriums, invoke force majeure on some contracts while taking other bold decisions. I am glad that we have come through this and now have a healthy cash and liquidity position,” he says.
As a response to COVID-19, CIMERWA Plc also adapted to virtual meetings, accelerated systems automation and made sure that it moved faster on technology exploitation.
Difficult times and mitigation strategies
The fiscal year 2020 was a bad year for Rwanda with a GDP growth rate declining to -3 %. This consequently affected demand in the construction sector, particularly the trade segment. The Company appreciates the interventions taken by the Government to stem the impact of this dip, including commencement of major projects which mitigated the effects of COVID. The Company complemented this by increased focus on segment such as exports and major infrastructure projectse.
According to economists, Rwanda’s domestic market during the pandemic was flat and it was not easy for CIMERWA Plc had to dig deep to find new channels for its products.
“We had to grow new markets during the year that we were able to increase the export volumes to Goma, Northern Kivu, strengthening our foothold in Bukavu and because of this, exports contributed to 19% of our total sales volumes compared to the contribution of the previous year at 15%,” he says.
Strategically, the company also focused on key construction projects segment with some major projects in the pipeline having commenced in high gear ; such as Bugesera Airport construction as an anchor project, power projects, school construction and roads construction.
“We are positioning ourselves for growth and increasing demand and hence continue to focus on plant operational efficiency and addressing remaining capacity bottlenecks. We have set investments plans and innovation for further improvements. I am also happy to note that we fully satisfied Rwanda’s domestics requirements and close the year with healthy stocks levels in readiness to service major projects in the pipeline,” he notes.
Future Plans
After such a profitable year, the company wants to maintain the position through its strong board and management and strong SIMANYARWANDA brands.
Through its listing prospectus, there is the expectation of performance improvement, profitability and bringing down the debt. The job for Sigei and his team is to meet the targets by 2024 at which point the existing long-term debt will be extinguished.
The company has also been engaging customers by visiting construction sites as well as sharing ideas about the design of the products and doing calculations at the sites together in order to provide solutions to customer challenges.
Quality Products
While keeping an eye on quality, CIMERWA Plc is known for quality cement, a factor that contributes to its supply chain and logistics.
In May last year, the firm launched diversified products through its SURE range of products. This includes SURECEM, intended for general purposes and SUREWALL for plastering and brick joining which is cheaper, at Rwf7,800 compared to other types that cost about Rwf9,000.
The company also offers SUREBUILD which is targeted at high-strength heavy construction and SUREROAD designed for road construction.
Corporate social responsibility
As a part of its strategy, CIMERWA Plc focuses on the health, safety and environmental protection.
Company officials believe it is a priority to make sure that employees, partners and the community are healthy and safe.
“If you are taking care of the environment and community, then operations will be sustainable and I think this is important because the community and stakeholders trust the company for taking to care for their wellbeing,” the CEO explained.
CIMERWA Plc has over the years impacted the surrounding communities positively. It has constructed and supported a school, clinic, water treatment plant, tailoring co-operative amongst others.
While all these developments ensued, the company has achieved close to 100% vaccination of its staff to achieve its commitment to creating a healthy and safe working environment. It has also supported its operational partners and the community to receive vaccination in collaboration with the relevant authorities.
“I have no doubt that when we speak again, twelve months from now, we shall have another brilliant story from CIMERWA Plc,” Sigei says, shortly before he flew to Nairobi, Kenya for his holiday.
Watch full interview below:
How Rwanda Arm-twists Uganda The Bully
The relationship status between Rwanda and Uganda may look complicated from the outside, but inside there is surprisingly no serious friction that should place citizens in panic mode across the borders.
It is squarely hinged on the bullish attitude exhibited by the ruling clique of Kampala and the refusal by Kigali to take it in that occasionally leads to what we see on the outside as complicated relationship.
This attitude is old stemming from late 90s as Uganda attempted to play the ‘godfather’ to Rwanda yet this was diplomatically disrespectful, arrogant and provoking.
However, Rwanda has played it cool and avoided getting dragged into this game and confined to proper diplomatic engagements.
For example Kigali has maintained Gen. Frank Mugambage as Rwanda’s High Commissioner to Uganda, a very excellent choice that Kampala never complains about.
Gen. Mugambage is invited to nearly all important national events, meaning he is a very welcome diplomat.
The General is a man schooled in Uganda, can speak some of the Ugandan languages and easily and freely mingles with the Ugandan elite.
Contrary in 2017, Uganda appointed Oliver Wonekha as High Commissioner to Rwanda stationed and resident in the Capital Kigali. She was fresh from a similar posting in the United States since 2013.
Unlike her predecessor, Wonekha may be present at some events in Rwanda, but she is not as visible and media friendly as her predecessor Richard Kabonero.
Definitely Kigali would have wished that Uganda posts to Kigali an equivalent of Gen. Mugambage, contextually speaking, a diplomat that would easily permeate the leadership in Kigali, at least one who the foreign policy strategists would relate with beyond formalities.
For example, Kabonero would easily speak Kinyarwanda; throw weekend parties inviting all Rwandans and Ugandans at his residence in Nyarutarama. Foods, alcohol and business cards and deals would be executed.
But for High Commissioner Wonekha, she is a rare person in public and there may be less than 20 articles she has been quoted or reported in local newspapers. In Uganda, Gen. Mugambage makes it to several headlines and quotes on a daily basis.
In diplomatic language, Kampala’s choice of Wonekha was to tell Kigali that there is no more milk and honey in your country, for those who know Rwanda’s deep folklore.
Because of this lack-of-honey-in-your-country game, Kampala has chosen to offer a quiet Wonekha to Kigali and would only send Sam Kutesa only for deeper engagements.
Yet, Rwanda has changed its Foreign Affairs Ministers several times.
Rwanda can only guarantee that there would be a deal if Kutesa flies direct from Kampala to Kigali.
In September when Uganda and Rwanda teams met in Kigali as part of discussions leading to implementation of the Friendship Agreement signed in Angola, something happened behind the curtains as they were locked for hours in a private meeting.
Rwanda had assembled a very unique team, strong in intellectual, legal, diplomatic and intelligence muscle and able to defend or negotiate strongly for Rwanda.
This team was led by Rwanda’s Minister of State in charge of East African Community Affairs Olivier Nduhungirehe.
The Ugandan team (pictured below) equally strong was led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Sam Kutesa. Both sides said they desired to have the full implementation of the agreement.
Someone privy with happenings at this closed meeting told Taarifa on condition of anonymity that although both countries had very strong and well assembled teams, Kutesa was not happy with the presence of some members on the Rwandan team.
For Kutesa’s gesturing, discussions between Uganda and Rwanda should seemingly be as though they are between former village mates or high school classmates.
We learnt that Kutesa is said to have made comments belittling some members of the Kigali team.
The Rwandan team is said to have expressed frustration that the situation has stooped too low to the extent that the two friendly nations have ended up in a room to be counselled and mediated by countries they fought, DRC and Angola.
For those familiar with regional history and geopolitics, Rwanda marched through the jungles and DRC all the way to Kinshasa and toppled Mobutu’s government before running the country’s military, with Gen. James Kabarebe serving as the army chief.
Subsequent wars were fought in DRC, Uganda being Rwanda’s ally.
Angola and other countries suffered a miserable defeat, before Museveni’s army gotten seriously beaten by Rwandan army in the Kisangani friendly clash.
Seating in a boardroom to negotiate a settlement between Uganda and Rwanda, with Angola and DCR as mediators, perfectly looked like an insult, undiplomatic as it sounds.
Rwanda and Uganda managed to conceal this fact, but it was flowing underneath their skin and a member of the Rwandan team politely reminded Kutesa how bad the setting looked like.
On their return to Kampala, Uganda is said to have explicitly told Kigali that when they send a team to Kampala for further talks, some members on the Rwandan team they hobnobbed with while in Kigali should not be included.
Rwanda and Uganda were scheduled to meet on November 18, but about 15 days before the meeting date, President Paul Kagame made changes in the cabinet and appointed Dr. Vincent Biruta as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation.
It is not yet clear whether this new appointment was aimed at reflecting the desires of the Ugandan side.
Since the Kigali meeting was also represented by members from the security, Gen. Patrick Nyamvumba, who is now heading the newly created Ministry of Internal security may also form part of this team that will go to Kampala.
Gen Nyanvumba was one of the commanders in the Kisangani clashes, same as Gen Jeje Odongo on the Uganda side, who was part of the Uganda team in Kigali.
Observes are suggesting both Generals should be in the same negotiating room.
Rwanda seems set to have these Angola agreement implementation talks concluded and may have adhered to all the changes Uganda wants effected on the Rwandan team.
The meeting date has become another challenge because on November 22, Uganda and DRC are supposed to report to the International Court of Justice for a hearing on compensation.
Uganda owes $10billion to DRC resulting from damages accrued during UPDF occupation of parts of DRC 20 years ago.
Similarly on November 30, the East African Community Heads of States were meant to meet in Arusha and President Kagame is the current Chairperson of the rotating EAC seat.
Rwanda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has written to EAC partner states that the bloc’s Heads of State summit will not take place on November 30, but has been pushed to early next year.
This communiqué signed by Olivier Nduhungirehe, the State Minister for EAC Affairs, does not provide reason for extension of the summit, but he said that it was at the request by an undisclosed member of the summit.
So, is the Kigali-Kampala relationship complicated?
This article was first Published on: Nov 19, 2019
