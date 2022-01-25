Uganda Spy Chief Gen. Kandiho Fired, Sent To Juba

President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has summarily fired his spy chief Maj.Gen Abel Kandiho and sent him to neighbouring South Sudan as Uganda’s envoy. Maj. Gen.James Burungi has been appointed to the helm of Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) .

Discussions between President Paul Kagame and Lt.Gen. Muhoozi Keinerugaba could have led to Kandiho’s exit from the prestigious powerful spy chief docket in Uganda.

Kandiho has featured in various reports linking him presiding over the arbitrary arrest, torture and cruel treatment of Rwandans on Uganda soil and most of whom have died, suffered gross injuries and gradually dumped at the border.

The good old days when Kigali and Kampala enjoyed warm sisterly relations completely ended during the burgeoning reign of Kandiho that had catapulted the chieftaincy of military intelligence (CMI) into a much feared intelligence agency openly supporting the Rwandan enemies especially Rwanda National Congress, the FDLR and other insignificant Rwanda enemy cells in Uganda.

Kandiho’s departure reflects what President Kagame may have candidly presented to Gen. Muhoozi has Rwanda’s concerns to Kampala establishment.

However, an individuals departure from the helm of Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) may not be enough for Kigali as proof of improved relations because the shuffling at CMI has been regular yet the sufferings of Rwandans in Uganda has not subsided.