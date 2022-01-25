National
Uganda Spy Chief Gen. Kandiho Fired, Sent To Juba
President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda has summarily fired his spy chief Maj.Gen Abel Kandiho and sent him to neighbouring South Sudan as Uganda’s envoy. Maj. Gen.James Burungi has been appointed to the helm of Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) .
Discussions between President Paul Kagame and Lt.Gen. Muhoozi Keinerugaba could have led to Kandiho’s exit from the prestigious powerful spy chief docket in Uganda.
Kandiho has featured in various reports linking him presiding over the arbitrary arrest, torture and cruel treatment of Rwandans on Uganda soil and most of whom have died, suffered gross injuries and gradually dumped at the border.
The good old days when Kigali and Kampala enjoyed warm sisterly relations completely ended during the burgeoning reign of Kandiho that had catapulted the chieftaincy of military intelligence (CMI) into a much feared intelligence agency openly supporting the Rwandan enemies especially Rwanda National Congress, the FDLR and other insignificant Rwanda enemy cells in Uganda.
Kandiho’s departure reflects what President Kagame may have candidly presented to Gen. Muhoozi has Rwanda’s concerns to Kampala establishment.
However, an individuals departure from the helm of Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) may not be enough for Kigali as proof of improved relations because the shuffling at CMI has been regular yet the sufferings of Rwandans in Uganda has not subsided.
Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania Conduct Progress Tour at Rusumo Falls Dam
Emmanuel Gasana the Governor of Rwanda’s Eastern Province together with the Regional Commissioner Kagera Region (Tanzania) and the Governors of Kirundo and Muyinga Provinces of Burundi on Tuesday jointly visited the Regional Rusumo Falls Hydroelectric Project’s to see the progress of the works set to complete this year 2022.
The Regional Rusumo Falls Hydroelectric Project was launched on the 30th, March, 2017 with an installed capacity of 80 MW (Run of River Scheme at 1320masl) that will be shared equally among Burundi, Rwanda and Tanzania.
The transmission lines will extend from the power generation plant to Gitega in Burundi, Kigali in Rwanda, and Nyakanazi in Tanzania.
This project will develop renewable hydroelectric power as part of a broader program to support sustainable management of the Kagera River Basin and promote growth and poverty reduction.
The project upon completion will facilitate increased economic activities, private sector development, and investments in social infrastructure and services through improved access to electricity.
The project is worth US$340Million and US$128Million that have advanced to the countries as a loan from the World Bank and African Development Bank for the implementation of the Regional Rusumo Falls Hydroelectric project and the Power transmission lines respectively.
Kagame Officially Opens African Air Chiefs Symposium
The 11th annual African Air Chiefs Symposium (AACS) has officially kicked off in Rwanda’s capital Kigali.
President Paul Kagame arrived at Kigali Convention Centre to officiate the opening ceremony. Rwanda is hosting the AACS symposium in partnership with the US Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces in Africa.
Organisers say the symposium will run from 24 to 28 January.
This symposium aims at creating a forum for Air Chiefs from across the African continent to come together to address regional and continental issues, enhance relationship and increase cooperation among African Air Forces.
The main function of the Association of African Air forces is to assemble and advocate for partnerships between Air forces on the continent.
The AACS operates with the support of the United States Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces in Africa (USAFE-AFAFRICA).
The annual African Air Chief Symposium enables the networking and liaison between Air forces in achieving the objectives of the Association.
Since its establishment in 2015, the Association of African Air Forces has been very instrumental in providing a forum for members to multilaterally discuss common security challenges, the Rwandan Ministry of Defence stated.
Air Forces Africa hopes a conference with 30 partner nations will shrink the distance by building trust to work together in areas such as shared airlift.
The last two in-person events were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year’s event is taking place under heavy COVID restrictions because in a continent plagued by terrorist threats and widely divergent capabilities, relationships matter.
Burundi Teachers Protest Against Aptitude Test
Burundi teachers across the country have swung into a massive protest as they reject the government order to conduct on them an aptitude test.
The test planned for 33,000 teachers, according to the Ministry in charge of Education, is aimed at detecting the strengths and weaknesses of teachers by subject.
The ministry wanted to verify whether the complaints about the decline in the quality of education in Burundi were founded.
However, a teachers’ union ‘Coalition of teachers for national solidarity’ has protested against this test.
According to this teachers’ union, it would also be a violation of the legal procedure for the further training of State civil servants, the responsibility of which does not fall to the ministry but to an inter-ministerial committee for further training set up by the Ministry of the civil service according to the article 73 of the general status of civil servants.
In a memorandum from the teachers’ unions submitted to the ministry in charge of education on January 6, the teachers say they regret “untimely measures which make the teacher feel guilty” and say they are dismayed that the deterioration in the quality of education is attributable solely to the teacher, disregarding the real factors that corrupt the system.
And to list overcrowded classes, insufficient teaching aids, insufficient equipment, absence of laboratories and libraries, etc.
“We must not ignore the incessant decisions on the education system which are taken without the effective involvement of the practitioner in the field”, then regret the teachers.
Education professionals also say they are indignant at the games of extensions which, according to them, are observed when it comes to dealing with issues aimed at improving the living and working conditions of the teaching official. And to wonder if these measures would not be disseminated with the aim of distracting teachers “in order to divert them from their long-presented demands.”
As proof, the teachers mention the level test planned for teachers in the first three cycles. “Organizing a level test for teachers is a way of making the teacher feel guilty and a headlong rush in the face of workers’ rights. “
