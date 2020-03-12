A well planned and executed joint operation involving Uganda Police officers and members of the Special Forces Command on Wednesday evening arrested (rtd) Lt.Gen Henry Tumukunde, Taarifa reports.

Witnesses at the scene where the arrest was being effected said there was deployment of mean-looking security officers along Kampala city’s Impala Avenue.

The General who is not a stranger to controversy and arrest says he is “being put under arrest under presumed treason charges!”

“A combination of heavily armed SFC and JAT commandos brandishing automatic weapons have sealed off part of Impala Avenue with trucks and not allowing anyone through,” said Andrew Mwenda the Editor of The Independent.

According to Mwenda, “No one is allowed to get anywhere near MultiChoice Uganda offices or former lawns, a property previously housing Lawns Restaurant and owned by Gen. Tumukunde.”

In the drum up to this developing story, Last week the General announced intentions to vie for the Ugandan Presidential seat in the forthcoming elections scheduled next year.

General Tumukunde has since attracted mixed feelings and affected public opinion in the ongoing politically tense situation. Other contenders with interest for the Ugandan Presidency include Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine, Dr. Kizza Besigye and several others.

Jotha, Taremwa the Spokesperson of Uganda’s Electoral Body( EC) said on March 3rd last week that the General demanded to meet the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission and they met. Minutes later a press conference was held.

“Gen. Tumukunde came to the Electoral commission to deliver a letter notifying the commission of his plans to undertake consultations for purposes of participating in the 2021 Presidential elections,” Taremwa said last week.

In his letter expressing Presidential ambitions, the General promised to deliver a Fundamental Change to Ugandans- This is the same type of Change promised by the Incumbent in 1986 after overthrowing the previous regime.

The General has since last week been a guest at dozens of Radio stations and Television stations and made several statements including seeking help from foreign countries.

Gen. Tumukunde also claims that he has wide support from the people he has worked with and would prefer that the Country’s military and Police stay out of Politics.

“We are going to use 1000 methods of mobilization. The Difference between me and others is that most of these security apparatus have worked with me, i have recruited them and most of them,” Gen. TUmukunde boasted during a NTV program.