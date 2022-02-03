Uganda Sends More Troops to DRC

Uganda government says it has sent and extra number of troops into neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo to bolster its fight against the Allied Democratic Front rebels.

“The days of ADF terrorists are near. Am advising them to surrender or wait for our wrath. We are going to hunt them from every corner be it along this road or deep in the villages. We shall do this with our brothers FARDC and you the people of Congo.” Said Col Christopher Columbus Tumwine, the 222 Brigade Commander.

The UPDF convoy on Wednesday entered DRC through Lubiriya-Kasindi border point Led by Col Christopher Columbus Tumwine marking the opening up of the second axis for offensive action against Allied Democratic Forces.

At Lubiriya customs post, UPDF were received by Col Endubu Madawa Danny, the joint operation Shujja Coordinator.

Last year in November, thousands of UPDF troops crossed into DRC on invitation by President Félix Tshisekedi to “fight against armed groups, in particular the Ugandan rebels of the ADF”.

Uganda gladly accepted the invitation and responded by conducting aerial and artillery bombardment of ADF bases deep in the jungles of DRC.

On November 16, Allied Democratic Forces struck in the middle of Kampala leaving at least six people dead and injured dozens.

Islamic State, which is allied with the rebel Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), claimed responsibility for the attack.

The ADF has operated in the dense forests in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, across the border with Uganda, for more than three decades.

The group began killing civilians in large numbers in 2014. The attacks in October and November prompted the Ugandan military to deploy in eastern DRC in late November to take on the Islamist fighters.

“In order to fight them more effectively, our two countries have recently agreed to pool their efforts in order to carry out joint operations against this common enemy; our parliament is duly informed. I will ensure that the presence of the Ugandan army on our soil is limited to the time strictly necessary for these operations,” President Felix Tshisekedi told DRC national assembly.