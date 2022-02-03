Politics
Uganda Sends More Troops to DRC
Uganda government says it has sent and extra number of troops into neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo to bolster its fight against the Allied Democratic Front rebels.
“The days of ADF terrorists are near. Am advising them to surrender or wait for our wrath. We are going to hunt them from every corner be it along this road or deep in the villages. We shall do this with our brothers FARDC and you the people of Congo.” Said Col Christopher Columbus Tumwine, the 222 Brigade Commander.
The UPDF convoy on Wednesday entered DRC through Lubiriya-Kasindi border point Led by Col Christopher Columbus Tumwine marking the opening up of the second axis for offensive action against Allied Democratic Forces.
At Lubiriya customs post, UPDF were received by Col Endubu Madawa Danny, the joint operation Shujja Coordinator.
Last year in November, thousands of UPDF troops crossed into DRC on invitation by President Félix Tshisekedi to “fight against armed groups, in particular the Ugandan rebels of the ADF”.
Uganda gladly accepted the invitation and responded by conducting aerial and artillery bombardment of ADF bases deep in the jungles of DRC.
On November 16, Allied Democratic Forces struck in the middle of Kampala leaving at least six people dead and injured dozens.
Islamic State, which is allied with the rebel Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), claimed responsibility for the attack.
The ADF has operated in the dense forests in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, across the border with Uganda, for more than three decades.
The group began killing civilians in large numbers in 2014. The attacks in October and November prompted the Ugandan military to deploy in eastern DRC in late November to take on the Islamist fighters.
“In order to fight them more effectively, our two countries have recently agreed to pool their efforts in order to carry out joint operations against this common enemy; our parliament is duly informed. I will ensure that the presence of the Ugandan army on our soil is limited to the time strictly necessary for these operations,” President Felix Tshisekedi told DRC national assembly.
Christiane Taubira Leading French left’s Presidential Election campaign
A four-day “people’s primary” election ended on Sunday, with former justice minister Christiane Taubira emerging as the favourite to lead the French left’s presidential election campaign.
Other contenders refused to participate in the selection process, and doubts remain as to Taubira’s ability to win wider support as a unifying figure.
A total of 467,000 people signed up to take part in the online vote, which started on Thursday. They ranked five professional politicians and two civil society candidates on a scale from “very good” to “inadequate”.
Taubira, who entered the contest as the favourite, emerged as the only candidate with a “better than good” ranking.
Next came the Green party’s Yannick Jadot, hard-left firebrand Jean-Luc Melenchon, Euro MP Pierre Larrouturou, followed by Socialist Anne Hidalgo, currently the mayor of Paris.
The exercise, initiated by political activists including environmentalists, feminists and anti-racism groups, was intended to ensure the emergence of a candidate capable of rallying left-wing voters, giving the left a change to unseat President Emmanuel Macron in the April election.
However, the primary has been dogged by serious drawbacks.
Losers decide to reject the outcome
The biggest was the upfront refusal by leading candidates Melenchon, Jadot and Hidalgo to pay any attention to its result.
“As far as I’m concerned, the popular primary is a non-starter and has been for a while,” Jadot said on Saturday, while Melenchon described the initiative as “obscure” and “a farce”.
“We want a united left, we want a strong left and we have a great road in front of us,” Taubira told activists after the result on Sunday, adding she would now call on the other candidates to “create unity”.
Polls currently predict that all left-wing candidates will be eliminated in the first round of presidential voting in April.
Macron, who has yet to declare his candidacy for re-election, is the favourite to win according to surveys, with the far-right’s Marine Le Pen the likely runner-up.
But pollsters warn that the political landscape remains volatile, with the outcome very difficult to predict.
‘Zaire self-defense’ Militia Sets Parallel Administration in Ituri
A notorious militia group named ‘Zaire self-defense’ has for the past days been terrorizing residents of Mambasa community in the tormented province of Ituri in Democratic Republic of Congo.
Emerging reports reaching Taarifa Investigative desk indicate that this militia group has set up a parallel administration and are demanding from those in charge of the mining centers an amount of U$100 and 1 kg of gold per week to stock up on weapons.
The militiamen of this Zaire self-defense group are accused of numerous abuses in the chiefdom of Walese Karo.
Mambasa community leadership issued a statement on Saturday denouncing the atrocities subjected on the community by these militiamen and asked the competent authorities to track down these armed men who destabilize the peace of citizens.
“Following certain serious facts recorded in this area, the Mambamusa community notes with regret that the atrocities of the Zaire militia from Djugu to Mambasa is an act of provocation and sabotage of the steps taken by the Head of State for the pacification of Ituri,” said Pascal Bauwa, the president of the Mambamusa community.
In December 2020, in a report addressed to the President of the UN Security Council, the group of experts on the Congo had recognized the existence in Djugu of this armed self-defense group called “Zaire” while several notabilities of the territory of Djugu have often denied it.
The UN placed this militia on the list along with all the other armed groups operating in Ituri. Zaire had been accused of having “contributed to insecurity” although its organization and structure remained “fuzzy”.
Kampala Releases 58 Rwandans From Detention
Taarifa investigative desk has reliably learned that the government of Uganda has freed a total of 58 Rwandans that have been languishing in detention centres run by the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI).
A local news website in Kampala with close links to the Ugandan intelligence quoted what it referred to as a top intelligence source in Uganda on condition of anonymity that the matters between the two countries are being handled at the highest level.
“This is why it is difficult to know what is going on until you see information being released to the press,” the source added.
The same website quoted an un-named source in Kigali also on condition of anonymity that “Uganda has started releasing Rwandans. Last night, 58 were sent back home to Rwanda.”
Rwanda has persistently demanded and conditioned Uganda to release Rwandans detained in various detention centers as a condition for reopening the border and restoring relations.
Signs of normalising relations between the two countries started blinking when President Yoweri Museveni recently handed a special message to Adonia Ayebare, Uganda’s ambassador and permanent representative at the UN to deliver it to President Paul Kagame.
Days later, Museveni sent to Kigali another high profile official also his own son, Lt. General Muhoozi Kainerugaba Senior Presidential Advisor on Special Duties and Commander of Land Forces of the Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF).
At the current level, there are signs that the two governments are working back to back behind curtains to fix any unresolved concerns and revive positive relations.
