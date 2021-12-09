Tech
Uganda Scientists to Launch First satellite in 2022
Ugandan scientists have completed an aggressive training in far away Japan to launch into orbit a satellite next year.
According to details, a team of three Ugandan graduate engineers were successfully enrolled by Japan among them; Bonny Omara, Edgar Mujunu, and Derrick Tebuseke to undertake a cause that was envisaged to last for a period of two and half years.
Uganda will thus has joined 12 African countries including Rwanda in the space technology race in a very big way by propping into orbit the first satellite dubbed – PearlAfricaSat-1 with expected launch in August 2022.
The initiative to build Uganda’s first satellite began in October 2019, as part of a directive by President Yoweri Museveni to the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation to put in place a National Space Agency and Institute.
The collaborative research agreement was signed with Kyushu Institute of Technology (Kyutech), Japan to enroll and up-skill three graduate engineers to design, build, test, and launch the first satellite for Uganda.
Tech
Eastern Province Receives Rwf8B Grant For Climate Change Mitigation
The Eastern province has received Rwf8 billion as a financing grant that will help to mitigate the effects of climate change in the most hit drought area.
The grant agreement was signed by the Swedish Ambassador, Johanna Teague and Rwanda Minister for Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Uzziel Ndagijimana on the side of Rwanda.
The financing will help to conserve agricultural areas, planting trees in the areas covering 400 km on the roadsides and the water shores and 8000 hectares in the gardens.
The financing is aimed to find a lasting solution to conserve biodiversity and promote conservation policies.
For the policy to be implemented according to officials, it will involve the stakeholders, government institutions, local authorities, universities and other private sectors.
Dr. Uzziel Ndagijimana, speaking at the signing of the agreement said the move will create a tangible effect to make Rwanda implement 2050 development goals that envision to fight against the climate.
“The project has come to support our goal of conserving the biodiversity and mitigating climate change and fighting against the climate change effects. It is our 7-year program of putting forward the conservation of biodiversity,” he said.
Rwanda needs over US$11 billion to implement the measures between 2021 and 2030 t mitigate and adapt to climate change. It is expected that US$ 4. 155 billion will be secured from domestic financing, while US$ 6. 885 billion will be sourced from external financing.
According to the Rwanda Environmental Management Authority of 2019 report indicate that areas of Eastern Province; Nyagatare, Bugesera, Gatsibo, Kayonza, Ngoma and Kirehe districts were experienced to have a high frequency of rainfall deficit, late rainfall onsets and a significant number of dry spells and are prone to drought.
The report also spotted that the livelihoods of people in Eastern provinces are dependent on agriculture.
Tech
Rwanda Receives US$100M From World Bank For Broadband Connectivity
The World Bank Group has approved US$100 million in financing under the International Development Association’s (IDA) Scale Up Window to help the Government of Rwanda increase access to broadband and selected digital public services, and strengthen the digital innovation ecosystem in Rwanda.
The new Digital Acceleration Project will support the government to expand digital access and adoption by spearheading a series of innovative digital access and inclusion initiatives, including supporting 250,000 households with financing to help acquire smart devices as well as training three million people in basic digital literacy (with targets for girls and women).
The project will also enhance the government’s digital service capabilities by equipping it with the ability to harness the power of big data and develop at least 30 new or upgraded digital services through large-scale investments in shared digital standards, platforms, and infrastructure.
These will enable the government to safely scale more fully transactional and remote service delivery, including enrolling and issuing new digital ID credentials to 75 percent of the population.
Finally, the project will increase Rwanda’s capacity to support digitally enabled innovation by strengthening the local entrepreneurship ecosystem, developing Rwanda’s digital talent base and helping tech firms to move from startup to growth. At least 300 digital start-ups will be directly supported by the project, with a focus on those that are female-owned.
“Expanding digital access and adoption, enhancing digital public service delivery and promoting digitally enabled innovation are essential for Rwanda’s digital transformation which can in turn help drive a robust post-COVID-19 recovery,” said Rolande Pryce, World Bank Country Manager for Rwanda.
“The Rwanda Digital Acceleration Project encompasses all these elements and will contribute to Rwanda’s vision to become a knowledge-based economy and upper middle-income country by 2035, by leveraging digital technologies to accelerate growth and poverty reduction.”
The project will also support Rwanda’s efforts to crowd in private sector investment in digital inclusion initiatives, digital infrastructure and through support for digital innovation and entrepreneurship – with the goal of preparing the country for a data-driven and e-service based economy capable of supporting sustainable recovery in a post-COVID-19 context.
“For Rwanda to leverage digital transformation as a driver of growth, job creation and greater service delivery, digital adoption needs to markedly improve.
This project will help Rwanda tackle the affordability of digital devices and services, but also bridge lingering basic digital literacy gaps, to increase local demand for digitally-enabled services and platforms,” said Isabella Hayward, World Bank Digital Development Specialist, and Task Team Leader of the project.
“The project will also support the GoR’s aspirations of providing 24-hour, cashless, paperless and fully transactional Government-to-Government, Government-to-Business, and Government-to-Person e-services both at the central government and sectoral levels.”
The project will be co-financed in the amount of US$100 million by the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), of which Rwanda is a non-regional member. This will be the AIIB’s second investment in Rwanda, and the first digital project investment financing to be co-financed with the AIIB.
Tech
Rwanda’s Digital Payment Apps Expand Financial Access, Inclusivity
Mukamusoni Gertrude in 2016 relocated to the United States on a green Card regime and has been working there since. Her ultimate goal is to support her family back home in rural Gatsibo district, Rwanda.
She has been sending money via Worldremit to her parents that have so far bought extra farm land, built a descent family house, acquired cattle and also pays tuition for her siblings in school.
In Rwanda, like in other East African countries such as Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda mobile transfers are an important part of the low-income and rural population lives.
Apart from Worldremit there are dozens of digital payment apps embraced by Rwandans and this has been boosted by a new policy crafted during the covid-19 lockdowns.
2020 was a year like no other. In every region of the world, COVID-19 triggered a mix of responses, from school and workplace closures to restrictions on movement to complete lockdown. All at once, handling cash, paying for daily essentials and conducting business in person became risky, and more people than ever turned to mobile money as a safer option.
According to Mats Granryd Director General, GSMA while Covid-19 affected us all, it did not do so equally. “Those hit hardest were already the most vulnerable – living in poverty, affected by crisis and financially excluded.”
“With over 1.2 billion registered accounts and 300 million monthly active accounts, mobile money providers became an integral part of the national COVID-19 response in many markets, offering a secure and ready channel to disburse pandemic relief payments to the public quickly, securely and efficiently,” he said.
Last year on March 19, the National Bank of Rwanda (BNR) instituted a set of rapid economic policy changes to support both businesses and individuals during the lockdown, and to further the national digitisation agenda which leads to the increase to person to person transfers, with less to zero fees.
This change has had a big impact on the value of funds that were transferred last year between the Diaspora and the people back home, but also, it made mobile transfer become the new normal to all type of people.
For example, MTN’s mobile payment solutions, MomoPay, has revealed a huge difference since 2019, helping people around the country to easily get access to cash money through their mobile phone.
Rwandans can access their bank accounts by linking them to their mobile phones. This reduced the long queues at banks and ATM booths.
Mobile applications no longer empower just individual users, they also help them improve and enrich their entourage livelihoods, lifestyles and boost the local economy.
For example money received through money transfer contributes in many ways to the growth and independence of most youth in Rwanda. While receiving money from abroad, they can invest on their education, investments, economic plans, and many other areas important to the evolution of the country.
The digitization process has been made possible through an expanded mobile penetration. According to a Survey by Worldremit up to 90 per cent of international money transfers to Rwanda come through mobile wallets
A recent survey by statista.com compiled in a report (Number of mobile subscriptions worldwide 1993-2020) shows that, nowadays, there are more than 8 billion mobile subscriptions worldwide.
With a penetration rate growing steadily since 1993, in all areas, especially as Africa, where you can now find 95.1 mobile subscriptions per 100 residents as of 2020. There were 9.69 million mobile connections in Rwanda in January 2021. Rwanda has a population of 12 million people. According to Central Bank of Rwanda, the government targeted to reach 80 percent financial inclusion by 2017 and 90 percent by 2020.
With now around three-quarters of the world’s inhabitants having access to a mobile phone, the landscape in Africa has been changing for the past years. Particularly with Mobile Money and branchless banking.
According to this report , growth around the utilization of mobile banking has created a key ecosystem based on applications in health, financial services, agriculture, and many other types of domains.
This evolution is no longer about the mobile phone itself but the applications, the content and the users help boost the economy of countries such as Rwanda.
Eastern Province Receives Rwf8B Grant For Climate Change Mitigation
Uganda Scientists to Launch First satellite in 2022
Rwanda Standards Board Begins Automating Its Services
Tanzania at 60 years Of Self Rule
Kagame Mobilizes for Educating Every Child
Media Blackout On UPDF War Against ADF a Mistake
UPDF Hunted ADF Rebels But Brought Home Congolese Wives
Kagame Mobilizes for Educating Every Child
Rwanda Gets More 151,200 Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Doses
President Kagame in Tanzania For Independence Anniversary
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Politics3 days ago
Museveni’s RNC Agenda Suspicious Under Disguised ADF Attack
-
Business4 days ago
MTN Uganda IPO Undersubscribed
-
Business3 days ago
PPC Africa Sustainability Model: CIMERWA’s Corporate Social Investment
-
Crime3 days ago
Vital Kamerhe Walks Out Of Prison After 20 Months
-
Business3 days ago
RUSIZI II Border To Boost Trans-border Trade, Ease Service Delivery
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Video: New Rwandan Film, “Poetria La Muse” To Be Screened Soon
-
Politics3 days ago
Rwanda Security Force In Cabo Delgado Get Booster Jabs
-
Opinions17 hours ago
Media Blackout On UPDF War Against ADF a Mistake