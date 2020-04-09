Top officials in Uganda Prime Minister’s office have been arrested for defrauding the public in the name of mobilizing money and essentials meant for helping vulnerable citizens during the lockdown.

“Officials in the Prime minister’s office were inflating prices and rejecting lower price offers from suppliers and so, Christine Kintu,Joel Wanjara, Fred Lutimba and Commissioner Martin Owori were all arrested,” said Colonel Edith Nakalema the head of Presidential Anti-Corruption Unit.

On March 30, President Museveni announced the immediate shut down of all non-essential services and the prohibition of all public and private transportation, including movement to hospitals, for 14-days in Uganda.

This countrywide lockdown aims at stopping the spread of the deadly coronavirus. He also said the vulnerable people in Kampala especially those that live on hand to mouth shall be provided with free essentials.

The President requested contributions from well-wishers to ensure that the vulnerable are fed and facilitated with essentials like soap, salt, sugar and milk among others.

A number of individuals and companies have donated food and products to the Ministry of Health to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, there were concerns that some of the essentials were being swindled and that pricing had also been inflated by the Accounting staff in the Prime Minister’s office.

On Wednesday, Museveni directed a specilaised investigation into the ongoing COVID-19 related food procurement process in the Office of the Prime Minister.

Col Edith Nakalema confirmed that investigations found that four officials from the Prime minister’s Office were inflating prices of maize flour and rice that were to be distributed to those affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.