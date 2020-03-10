Criminality within Uganda Police has taken another dimension and of grave magnitude. A government paper, The New Vision, has revealed that the Kampala Metropolitan Policing (KMP) sells raw footage of incidences captured on cameras. The paper reported that several incidences in the capital Kampala have happened where there are cameras, but the footage capturing them cannot be traced.

“Footage of suspects caught on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras while committing crimes is being sold to offenders by investigating officers,” the paper said in its Sunday publication.

A copy of a confidential Police report seen by the state mouth piece indicated that: “When the image of a suspect is clearly captured by the cameras, most times the investigating officers settle the case with the suspects upon showing them the footage.”

It also said that “on many occasions, requests for footage by investigators are made after the footage retention period has expired.”

Apparently, the paper quotes an an anonymous source that, “The intention is to derail investigations.”

The story came at a time when Police had released a statement on CCTV cameras, detailing the challenges the Police’s directorate of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) has encountered.

However, the statement does not detail the overall findings about CCTV cameras, including trading in captured footage.

Police is yet to release last year’s annual crime report.

Other challenges captured in the report include; Network failures due to fibre optic cable cuts derived from major road construction actors Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) and local government entities, civil works by the National Water and Sewerage Corporation and landlords. “This has derailed pursuit of some major incidents under investigations,” the report reads.