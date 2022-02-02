National
Uganda Grants Irish Rower Citizenship
Irish national Kathleen Grace Noble who successfully represented Uganda at the Tokyo Olympics has finally been granted Ugandan citizenship.
“Kathleen Grace Noble, Ugandan Olympian rower received her dual citizenship certificate yesterday [Tuesday] having applied online,” Uganda immigration office said on Wednesday.
The immigration Director Maj. Gen. Apollo Kasiita-Gowa handed the certificate to an excited Kathleen.
Kathleen was born in Uganda at Kiwoko Hospital, in 1994 at present-day Nakaseke District to Irish parents, Gerry Noble, a doctor and Moira Noble, a teacher who had come to Uganda as missionaries.
She is also recognized as having achieved Uganda’s best time so far (30.80 seconds) in the 50m butterfly at the FINA World Swimming Champiosnhips.
Noble was part of the Ugandan team at the 2012 World Swimming Championship in Istanbul, Turkey.
Noble attended the then Kabira International School (now Kampala International School) between 1999 and 2004. She later joined the International School of Uganda for secondary in 2004 leaving in 2013.
She then joined Princeton University in 2014 and graduated with a degree in Ecology and Evolutionary Biology.
After graduating from university, she moved to Utah where she worked as a wilderness therapy field instructor working with youth in the desert teaching survival and communication skills.
National
President Kagame Hosts CEO of Coventry University Group
President Paul Kagame has this Wednesday hosted Prof. John Latham the Cheif Executive Officer of Coventry University Group at Village Urugwiro in Rwanda’s capital Kigali.
Prof. John Latham who also doubles as Vice-Chancellor of Coventry University was accompanied by Prof. Silas Lwakabamba the Regional Managing Director of Coventry University Africa Hub.
Coventry University gained its university status in 1992. Since then it has worked tirelessly to become a global enterprise, establishing multiple campuses and initiatives across the world, including the Coventry University Group.
CU London, CU Scarborough and CU Coventry offer more vocationally based courses, with flexible learning options and no end of year exams, with the aim of providing a high quality learning solution, while also allowing students to fit studying around their busy lifestyles.
National
Chinese Welcome Lunar New Year
It is time to celebrate the Lunar New Year.
Lunar New Year festivities can often last for up to 15 days, with different tasks and activities taking place over that period. (In China, it’s also referred to as the Spring Festival.)
On the 26th day of the last lunar month — January 28 this year — festive cakes and puddings are made.
Also known as the Chinese New Year — and as the Spring Festival in China — the celebration marks the end of the Year of the Ox and the start of the Year of the Tiger.
While based on the Chinese lunar calendar, Lunar New Year is also celebrated in Korea, Singapore, Mongolia, Tibet, Vietnam and in Asian communities worldwide.
The word for cakes and puddings is “gao” in Mandarin or “go” in Cantonese, which sounds the same as the word for “tall,” meaning eating them is believed to lead to improvements and growth in the coming year.
Countries that observe Lunar New Year often offer three to seven days of public holidays but celebrations aren’t complete until the 15th day of the first lunar month, also known as the Lantern Festival.
Many Asian cultures historically follow a lunar, rather than solar, calendar, so the Lunar New Year falls on a different day on the Gregorian calendar every year: In 2022, Lunar New Year’s Eve falls on Jan. 31, and the new year begins Tuesday, Feb. 1.
National
Strange Canivore Mauling Calves in Gishwati
Residents of Gishwati are living in dire panic fearing a strange carnivore that sneaks out of the forest reserve and mauls their cows late at night. They fear it may end up attacking humans.
The Gishwati forest reserve is a source of livelihood for hundreds of Rwandans living around the area.
It is not yet clear what animal is visiting residents at night to serve itself on slightly older calves in kraals.
However, the extent of bite on the carcass above indicates the attacker is a tough canine presumably, leopard, cheetah, hyena or even African Civet.
According to details of the herder Ngabo Karegeya, “the attacker doesn’t return to eat left over carcass , it doesn’t return where it attacked, it eats older calves and every night it attacks a calf and eats it in the same manner.”
Official data shows that Gishwati hosts between its five primate species and 84 confirmed bird species.
A sizeable distribution of Golden Monkeys, Blue Monkeys, and L’Hoest’s Monkeys to red river hogs, black-fronted duiker and serval.
Do Chimpanzees eat Meat? Yes
Over 89 species from 12 of the 17 families of primates eat meat. These 89 species are scattered all over the world.
Birds, including their eggs, are the most common primate prey, followed by reptiles, amphibians, mammals and even fish.
Chimpanzees are the kings of variety, with 45 different vertebrate species appearing in their diets.
Most primates feed on meat sporadically, and it represents less than the 1 percent of the diet in almost all 89 species.
Gishwati-Mukura National Park
Gishwati Forest Reserve is a protected reserve in the north-western part of Rwanda.
It sits on the ridge which divides the Congo and Nile water catchment areas, along the incredibly biodiverse Albertine Rift in the west of the country.
Just 20 years ago, Gishwati-Mukura National Park was on the fast track to extinction alongside its wildlife and primate residents.
Gishwati forest is the larger of the two forests that now make up what is called the Gishwati-Mukura National park.
This new national park connecting the Gishwati and Mukura forests is home to chimps and hundreds of species of birds.
In 2015 the Rwandan government passed a law to create a new national park combining the Mukura and Gishwati forests, establishing the Gishwati-Mukura National Park – a forested area which will spread from up in the north of the country near the Volcanoes National Park, all the way down, incorporating the Gishwati and Mukura forests, to Nyungwe Forest.
