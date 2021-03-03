East-Africa
Uganda Forests Risk Depletion Due To Rapid Population Growth
Ugandan experts have revealed that the country’s population is expected to rise to 75million in the next decade warning this could directly and negatively impact on forests.
The revelations come at a time the world is celebrating World Wildlife Day observed on 3 March in order to celebrate the flora and fauna of the world and also raise awareness about them.
The theme for World Wildlife Day 2021 is ‘Forests and Livelihoods: Sustaining People and Planet’. The United Nations aims to highlight the significance of how forests give a livelihood to many communities, especially indigenous and local communities.
Robert Bitariho, Director of Uganda’s Institute of Tropical Forest Conservation said on Wednesday that use of forests is by large unsustainable in Uganda because of high population density. If in 2031 the Ugandan population is at 75 million how much forests are we going to lose?
“On average 75% of forest produce is consumed at the household level with only 25% being traded. This indicates how much forests mean to the survival of the local community,” he said.
Tom Obong Okello, Executive Director National Forestry Authority submitted that “whatever effort we are doing to address sustainable forest management we must manage forests outside gazetted forest protection areas.”
According to Obong, Forestry in Uganda is being recognized as a primary growth sector and a contributor to the goal of sustainable industrialization for growth, employment and wealth creation.
Meanwhile, Sam Mwandah, Executive Director of Uganda Wildlife Authority says “Forest loss greatly derails Uganda’s efforts to mitigate the effects of climate change and without forests, our survival is in jeopardy.”
David Duli, Country Director WWF said that the population is overwhelming as we have seen in Bwindi natural forest area. There is the demarcation of boundaries but the gardens are going up to the edge of the forest.
Uganda’s forest cover includes tropical forests, woodlands and plantation forests.
According to Matthias Schauer the EU representative in Uganda,”The damage done to forests and woodlands in Uganda in the past 25 years has been dramatic. We destroy unique biodiversity and intruding natural habitats hence fueling future wildlife conflicts.”
The UN plans to introduce forest wildlife management models and practices on World Wildlife Day 2021. Celebrating the livelihoods that are based in forest, the UN aims to promote practices that can help in sustainable development, including traditional practices and knowledge.
East-Africa
President Uhuru Takes Over EAC Chairmanship
President Uhuru Kenyatta of the Republic of Kenya has taken over the Chairmanship of East African Community (EAC) bloc.
“Thank you for showing confidence, faith and trust in me. I promise to do all I can to take our region to greater heights,” Uhuru said on Saturday.
The Kenyan President assured that he will spare no effort towards the realization of the shared aspirations that gave rebirth to the community 20 years ago.
Uhuru spoke when he addressed the 21st Ordinary Summit of the EAC Heads of State held virtually due to Covid-19 after taking over the chairmanship from Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame.
He hailed the late former Kenyan President Daniel Arap Moi and the late former President Benjamin Mkapa of Tanzania, acknowledging the role they played together with President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda in the rebirth of EAC 20 years ago.
President Uhuru outlined his vision for the bloc, saying he will focus on strengthening of partnerships to enhance intra-EAC connectivity and ensuring sustainable implementation of projects and programs in productive sectors.
He emphasized the need for partner states to harmonize their commitment on free movement of people, workers and services as envisaged in the region’s common market protocol.
President Kenyatta announced Kenya’s decision to remove visa requirement for South Sudanese nationals visiting the country as an act of reciprocity.
President Kagame congratulated President Kenyatta on his assumption of the chairmanship of the EAC and welcomed Dr Mathuki as the new EAC Secretary General.
The East African Community bloc is composed of six countries in the African Great Lakes region in eastern Africa: Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda.
Business
UK Firm, Bioline Agrosciences, Acquires Kenya’s Dudutech
Dudutech, a division of Flamingo Group International, announces that they have been acquired by Bioline Agrosciences, a subsidiary of InVivo Group.
By joining up with Bioline Agrosciences (InVivo), Dudutech becomes part of a world-class IPM provider, with over 40 years of experience in the manufacturing and distribution of biologicals.
Established in 2001, Dudutech is Africa’s leader in Integrated Pest Management (IPM) with a wealth of experience in designing and delivering biological pest control solutions.
With its new biofactory in Kenya Bioline Agrosciences owns now 8 production sites in the world (Europe/ North America and Africa).
Tom Mason, Managing Director of Dudutech said, “this acquisition is a unique chance for us to affirm our leading position in Africa, combining our technologies with the well-known brand and the extensive experience of Bioline Agrosciences.”
“We look forward to working with the global Bioline team to enhance our service and product offering and to contribute to a future with sustainable, secure, and safe agriculture,” Mason added.
Giles Turrell, CEO of the Flamingo Group, said that Flamingo, with its substantial Growing operations in Kenya and Ethiopia, will continue to use Integrated Crop Management solutions as a production strategy.
“Therefore, it made sense for us to select Bioline Agrosciences as the future owner of Dudutech and preferred supplier. Our leading position in technology with a strong commitment to sustainable farming, will ensure premium quality and innovative biocontrol solutions are widely available for our Group,” Turrell said.
This new site in Kenya will be the tool for spearheading Bioline Group’s expansion in Africa to promote new environmental-friendly technologies in agriculture, according to Laurent Martel, CEO of Bioline Group.
Thierry Blandinières, CEO of InVivo group, believes that “this acquisition is a huge step for Bioline, our agricultural subsidiary, which is becoming a major player in biocontrol at the international level.”
He added that it’s perfectly aligned with the company’s vision to promote the agricultural and food transition towards a resilient agrosystem, by deploying innovative and responsible solutions and products.
The biocontrol market is growing strongly, and the acquisition of Dudutech will allow Bioline Agrosciences to increase technological leadership and complete product portfolio.
“This is a unique opportunity to specialize in flower production by creating this partnership with the Flamingo Group and to bring our 40-year-old expertise on other crops in the region,” said Ludwik Pokorny, CEO of Bioline Agrosciences.
East-Africa
Italian Ambassador To Congo Killed In Attack
Italian ambassador to DR Congo has died from hospital after an attack on UN convoy in the east of the country, local authorities said. Two more people died in the attack.
The convoy was attacked near the town of Kanyamahoro at around 10:15 a.m. (0815 GMT) and was part of a kidnap attempt, the Virunga National Park told Reuters.
The identity of the two people who were killed was not immediately clear. The Italian ambassador was evacuated after park rangers intervened, the park said.
Many armed groups operate in and around Virunga, which lies along Congo’s borders with Rwanda and Uganda, and they have repeatedly attacked Virunga rangers.
Good News To See COVID-19 Vaccines Arrive In Africa- Kagame
Rwanda, DPWorld Launch Global E-commerce Platform For Rwandan Products
Kenya, Rwanda Receive First Batch of Covid -19 Vaccine
Uganda Forests Risk Depletion Due To Rapid Population Growth
Bahati Lukwebo Elected President of DRC Senate
African Legal Support Facility Receives €6M Grant From Netherlands
Jeff Bezos’s Legacy, According To Experts
French Firm Acquires 100 MW Solar Power Plant In South Africa
Vodacom, Mondia Launch Maternal Health Service In DRC
Tanzania Unveils Aggressive Plan For Livestock
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Kinyarwanda
- Dr Nsanzabaganwa Yasigiye Inshingano Rwangombwa
- Inzu Y’Abagenzi Ku Kibuga Cy’Indege Cya Lagos Yahiye
- U Rwanda Na Leta Ziyunze Z’Abarabu Basinye Amasezerano Y’Ubufatanye Mu Bucuruzi
- ‘Nsiga Ninogereze’, Umwihariko W’I Nyamasheke
- Umusirikare wa DRC Yishe Umwe Mu Bamuyobora Akomeretsa Undi
- Inkingo Ibihumbi 240 Za COVID-19 Zageze Mu Rwanda, Izindi Ziri Mu Nzira
- Mu Burundi Hadutse ‘Indwara Idasanzwe’
- Uganda Yahagaritse Umutoza Johnny McKinstry
- Kuki Abantu ‘Badashaka Ukuri’ Ku Butwari Bwa Rusesabagina ? – Kagame
- Perezida Ndayishimiye Yigishije Abaturage Guhinga Kijyambere
Trending
-
Africa2 days ago
African Legal Support Facility Receives €6M Grant From Netherlands
-
Business2 days ago
Jeff Bezos’s Legacy, According To Experts
-
Business2 days ago
French Firm Acquires 100 MW Solar Power Plant In South Africa
-
Business2 days ago
How Global Connections Are Progressing Rwanda’s Gaming Industry
-
Business2 days ago
Vodacom, Mondia Launch Maternal Health Service In DRC
-
Business1 day ago
Tanzania Unveils Aggressive Plan For Livestock
-
Business1 day ago
Global Oil Prices Fall Ahead of OPEC Meeting
-
Crime1 day ago
Sarkozy Could Request To Be Detained At Home