Uganda Firm Takes Over Kenyan Sugar Company
Kenya which had for over a decade blocked Uganda’s sugar from accessing its market including recurrent disputes over cross border trade and protectionism, the unthinkable has happened.
Details reaching Taarifa Business desk indicate that Kenya’s troubled Mumias Sugar company has been leased to a Ugandan firm triggering tough protests from local Kenya bidders.
Two firms that placed the highest financial bids for leasing troubled Mumias Sugar have protested the move by KCB receiver manager to award the tender to a Ugandan company, arguing evaluations on technical capacity should have been done by a third party.
Kruman-Finances and Tumaz & Tumaz now argue that Sarrai Group –which runs three sugar factories in Uganda– was least qualified to be awarded the deal on grounds that it was not the highest bidder in the process.
Kruman-Finances which was second highest wanted a 25 year-lease with Sh19.7 billion offer.
The firm, which is associated with French and Turkish investors, had proposed a 15 percent free shareholding to Central and County Government during the restructuring of the company and post-restructuring after 20 years before an Initial Public Offering (IPO).
“The bid evaluation report on technical capacity should be evaluated by a third party other than the Receiver Manager and clear ranking provided, based on actual evaluation facts as per the technical proposal,” said the firm.
On his part, businessman Julius Mwale, who had placed the highest bid of Sh27.6 billion but missed out on the offer, has said that he will be moving to court to challenge the process saying that it was not transparent.
The businessman says his company Tumaz and Tumaz was best suited in winning the bid based on the amount that they had placed and the technical expertise that they had tapped from leading consultants in sugar sector.
“We are moving to court immediately to challenge this process because the receiver manager was not transparent in his evaluation of the bids. I am confident that the court will stop this process given that there is enough evidence to show that the process was flawed,” said Mr Mwale in an interview.
Mr Mwale had unveiled a multi-billion-shilling package that would lead to the upgrade of the rundown production plant and attract farmers back to cane production.
Sarrai Group secured the lease for assets of Mumias Sugar Company and was given the mandate to revive the collapsed sugar milling company, having emerged winners of the bidding process that lasted over four months, according to the receiver manager P V R Rao.
The miller was in September 2019 placed under receivership by KCB Group to protect its assets and maintain its operations.
Its shares were then suspended from the Nairobi bourse, and the leasing deal will be keenly watched by shareholders, including the State with a 20 percent stake, and creditors who are owed over Sh11 billion.
Mumias owes Proparco Sh1.84 billion secured using the electricity generation plant, Ecobank Sh1.77 billion on the ethanol plant, and the Treasury Sh2.83 billion.
Rwanda Secures US$20M From Arab Bank For Kigali Innovation City
Rwanda and the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA) have signed a financing agreement worth US$ 20 million (Approximately Frw 20 billion) to support the development of basic infrastructure at Kigali Innovation City (KIC) project.
KIC is a flagship government program aimed at creating an ecosystem centered around high-tech, innovation and talent development to accelerate Rwanda’s transition to a knowledge-based economy.
It is a 61-hectare development within the Special Economic Zone that will encompass a work-live-play community that integrates universities, Grade A offices, residential and student housing, retail facilities and business hotels in an innovative and green smart-city concept.
The KIC has attracted Africa50 as a co-investor together with Government of Rwanda to build the required ecosystem in the Kigali Special Economic Zone.
Africa50 and Government of Rwanda through Rwanda Development Board are investing 50/50 in the early-stage development activities to increase bankability of the project with a view to also sourcing other strategic sponsors and co-investors.
The Minister of Finance and Economic Planning Dr. Uzziel Ndagijimana noted: “The Kigali Innovation Center Project will support the implementation of our National Strategy for Transformation, with a focus on positioning Rwanda as a globally competitive knowledge-based economy.
This financing from BADEA will allow Government to meets its execution commitments which are mainly to deliver key infrastructure including roads, utilities such as electricity and water as well as well as digital infrastructure”.
The Director General of BADEA Dr. Sidi Ould TAH said: “We are excited to be involved in this important and historical project which is a fruit of your country’s vision.
BADEA is committed to upscale its support to Rwanda especially in areas of ICT and innovation, as we believe digital transformation is not only an opportunity for Africa but the only way for Africa to achieve the fourth and fifth industrial revolution
Claire Akamanzi, the CEO of Rwanda Development Board said: “Innovation is a strong element of Rwanda’s Vision so the Kigali Innovation City project is an important for the development of our country. We are happy that BADEA will support the delivery of key basic infrastructure.”
KIC has already attracted universities such as universities Carnegie Mellon University, the Africa Leadership University, the Africa Institute of Mathematical Sciences and the University of Rwanda Centre for Biomedical Engineering and E-Health (UR-CEBE), and to pharmaceutical Cooper Pharma.
Some of them have started operating within KIC and include Cooper Pharma, CMU, and ALU while UR-Center of Excellence in Biomedical Engineering (CEBE) is under construction and African Institute of Mathematical Sciences is also considering the same.
Cooperation between Rwanda and BADEA focuses on infrastructure development such as building strong road network, increasing electricity coverage as well as water and sanitation.
Rwanda Lifts Travel Ban On Southern-African Countries, RwandAir Resumes Flights
Rwanda has cleared countries in the Southern African region on its travel ban list prompting the resumption of airline services starting by Wednesday this week according to RwandaAir.
“We are pleased to announce the resumption of services to Southern Africa effective December 23, 2021,” RwandaAir said a statement on Monday.
This comes after the cabinet resolutions suspended the flights to the region to contain the further spread of the new Omicron variant.
In the new guidelines, the government has imposed strict measures on travelers entering and departing Rwanda at Kigali International Airport where travellers must present a negative Covid-19 test taken 72 hours and and another prior to departure.
RwandaAir has assured their clients flight ticktes that were affected during the ban will be rescheduled.
“If you booked your ticket directly from our sales office or website, kindly email us to online refunds. However, refunds are now taking longer than usual due to high volume of queries were are handling,” the RwandaAir statement reads.
Meanwhile, many countries are removing Southern African countries from the travel list ban but UAE still restricts movements to and from Zimbabwe.
“Zimbabwe remains on the list of restricted countries in UAE. Passengers who have been in Zimbabwe in the last 14 days cannot enter Dubai,” the RwandaAir release clarifies.
South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa has condemned travel bans slapped on his country and its neighbors over the new coronavirus variant Omicron saying that he was “deeply disappointed by the decision of several countries to prohibit travel.”
Rwanda Unveils Plan To Create Over 50,000 Jobs Through Kigali Innovation City Construction Project
Rwanda Development Board (RDB) has unveiled a plan to construct a 61 hectares Kigali Innovation City (KIC) smart hub that will catalyze Rwanda investment eco-system and create over 50,000 new jobs on the market.
According to RDB, KIC is a flagship of the Government of Rwanda which aims to create over 50,000 jobs during the life of the project, generate US$150 million in ICT exports and attract over US$300 million in foreign direct investment.
RDB describes the KIC project as a “Mixture of use world-class and smart innovation hub aimed at developing cutting edge solutions and help stimulate economic growth in Rwanda, region and on the continental basis.”
The project is sponsored by Africa50, a pan African investment platform in collaboration with the Rwanda Development Board and Ministry of ICT and Innovation.
Under the new agreement signed between RDB and Africa50, sets out principles of the partnerships to design, finance, construction and operations of the KIC project.
The implementation of the master plan will start with the construction of the horizontal infrastructure such as roads, drainage systems, street lighting, walkways as well as a mixed-use first building and visitor entry in 2022.
The building will also include Grade A office spaces and research and development facilities, start-up business incubators, and supporting facilities for retail, hospitality and accommodation.
Kigali Innovation City already houses two world-class universities – Carnegie Mellon University Africa and African Leadership University and the University of Rwanda Centre of Biomedical Engineering and e-health that is under construction.
Speaking at the launch of the project, Claire Akamanzi, the CEO of RDB, said the signed agreement will allow to accelerate the development of the project and finalize the pre-development activities required to attract additional private sector players to co-develop and co-finance the strategic project with the Government and Africa 50.
Africa50 CEO, Alain Ebobisse, promised that the company will continue deploying finance projects as well as financing expertise to mobilize the private sector and structure the financing for the project.
He added; “KIC resonates with our strategy to fund infrastructure assets that help create meaningful jobs and value addition, stimulate economic opportunities for existing and future generations, with a focus on preserving natural resources.”
Yves Iradukunda, Permanent Secretary of ICT and Innovation who was present at the event, said that Rwanda’s social and economic transformation agenda requires bold investments and innovation and technologies.
“KIC will provide infrastructure an ecosystem as we position Rwanda to become a pan African innovation hub and to grow our knowledge-based economy,” he said.
