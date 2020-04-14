Ugandans will have to remain in lockdown for another 21 days as a measure to stop the spread of Covid19 pandemic – President Yoweri Museveni announced on Tuesday while addressing the nation.

“We have asked you to stay at home for more 21 days, just be at home. If there is anything else, we will know and if there is no, we shall move for better or for worse but at least, we will have tried,” he said.

The country has so far 54 confirmed cases and dozens are being released after curing. However, Museveni said, the asymptomatic people can still infect others for 34 days.

Uganda has gazetted 17 places being used as isolation centres for those undergoing mandatory quarantine as a measure for combating the escalating coronavirus cases.

The President said there are plans to conduct massive testing of the population to detect anyone carrying the virus out there but are not showing symptoms of Covid19.

“If someone acquired the virus and he/ she is asymptomatic then goes loitering around – they may infect others in about 34 days,” President Museveni cautioned.

He said the government had already managed those that arrived from outside Uganda. “The next challenge is to handle local cases,” Museveni said, “We shall defeat this virus by preventing its spread.”

In his address, Museveni said the lockdown needed to be extended because his government was still following up on 18,000 people who entered the country starting on March 17, 2020.

President Museveni believes that there are some who were infected and overcame COVID-19. They literally walked it off.

He believes that they exist and that the people they met need to be monitored.

The country’s Ministry of Health has also learnt that some people in quarantine have even begun having (sexual) affairs.

They move to rooms of others in the hotels. “Others like in Mulago move from their rooms to visit their colleagues who are in other rooms,” said the ministry.

This is one of the major reasons why people aren’t being released after 14 days because they are forgetting to practice social distancing, so far the most proven method of stopping the virus spread.

“The government has decided to keep the stay home decision for another 21 days starting tomorrow 15th April to 5th May 2020 to allow us to study the situation longer. All other previous measures still stand,” Museveni said.

Museveni warns Those Breaking Lockdown

President Museveni said his government has punished soldiers who beat people because of breaking curfew- “Soldiers should not beat people up unless it is a situation of self-defense. Do not throw stones at the soldiers who are enforcing curfew.”

However, he warned against throwing stones at security officers is very dangerous, it can result into the death of officers or in self-defence, the officers could use live bullets so it is very risky, especially in the rural areas.