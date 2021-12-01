Uganda-DRC Special Forces Search Bombed ADF Areas

Reports emerging from neighbouring DRC indicate that Congolese and Uganda military special forces have moved in to conduct search and area control operations to clean up and secure positions of ADF bombed by first series of strikes.

According to the Congolese army FARDC the Ugandan artillery and aerial bombardment has been very useful for the Congolese to close in on the ADF rebels bases located in Kambi ya Juwa, in the northern axis of the Operational Sector Sukola I Grand Nord.

The FARDC Special Forces, supported by the Ugandan Special Units, have started long-range strikes since yesterday.”

Major General Léon Richard Kasonga, spokesman for the Congolese army has promised that the results of this operation will be made public in the hours that follow.

The Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) have been living in DRC since 1995. They are opposed to the Ugandan government under President Yoweri Museveni and this rebel outfit declared its allegiance to ISIS and has since been listed as a terrorist organization by the US government.

On Tuesday members of the Congolese national assembly unanimously voted to support joint Uganda-DRC operations to be more effective in tracking down the ADF, because, according to them, “before the state of siege is equal to during the state of siege”. It was during the plenary session authorizing the 13th extension of the state of siege in the provinces of Ituri and North Kivu.

Out of 287 deputies present at this plenary session, 283 voted in favor of this new extension.

The government is thus authorized to continue military peacemaking operations with a new approach.

In order to allow the state of siege to quickly restore peace in Ituri and North Kivu, the deputies supported, during the debate, the pooling of the Ugandan-DRC armed forces to hunt down the ADF and other negative forces. Nevertheless, they demand results on the ground.

Hunt for ADF Moves To Beni

Taarifa has also established from reliable ground sources that the Congolese military and its Ugandan allies are pooling up in Beni to begin a protracted hunt for the ADF rebels.

In the early hours of Wednesday, a dozen Jungle Battalion vehicles (according to a military source) entered the city.

Experts say that this may take longer as the rebels are well versed with these Jungles.