Uganda, DRC Claim Early Victory Against ADF Rebels

The Uganda government and Democratic Republic of Congo have claimed they have defeated the Allied Democratic Front rebels earlier than planned.

According to a joint announcement on Monday, the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) and the Ugandan People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) said they have destroyed four enemy camps inside the DRC and captured 34 fighters associated with the terrorist group.

A statement issued on Monday also said 31 Congolese hostages had been freed, suggesting the ADF were also using civilians as shields against the aerial and ground raids.

Maj-Gen Leon-Richard Kasonga Cibangu, FARDC spokesman and Brig-Gen Flavia Byekwaso, spokeswoman for the UPDF, issued a joint statement assuring the public of strict adherence to international law, respect for human rights as well as the rules of engagement that state the forces will only target hideouts of the terror group.

“In order to gain the loyalty of the population and reverse the harmful propaganda instilled by the ADF and their allies, the FARDC and the UPDF have launched a vast awareness campaign and are carrying out civil-military actions, which are already bearing fruits,” the two armies said.

To coordinate the joint military field operations, Major General Camille Bombele Lohola of the FARDC has been appointed to lead the operations as the mission commander.

He will coordinate operations between the Ituri (Ituri province) and Beni (North Kivu) sectors. His mission will be to ensure that military operations proceed normally in the context of the pooling of forces and the tracking down of negative forces made up of the ADF MTM Islamists, CODECO militiamen and other armed groups operating in the Beni/Ruwenzori and Ituri areas.

President Felix Tshisekedi told DRC national assembly on Monday that some terrorist forces are also operating in other neighbouring countries. This is the case of the ADF, which especially scour the common border between Uganda and the DRC.

“So, in order to fight them more effectively, our two countries have recently agreed to pool their efforts in order to carry out joint operations against this common enemy; our parliament is duly informed. I will ensure that the presence of the Ugandan army on our soil is limited to the time strictly necessary for these operations,” he said.