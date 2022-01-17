East-Africa
Uganda Doubles Health Workers to Clear Trucks Backlog at Border Posts
Uganda said it was increasing health officers at the Busia and Malaba borders posts, from 50 to 100, as part of efforts to clear the backlog of trucks at the border posts.
Dozens of trucks laden with petroleum products and other goods have been stationed at these borders due to delayed covid-19 testing triggering a low supply of fuel in Uganda which has led to price hikes and immediate protests.
The delay of trucks was largely caused by Uganda’s rejection of Covid-19 test certificate issued by Kenya government. However, after the impasse, Uganda has agreed to recognise the Covid-19 test certificate that shall be issued by Kenya’s Ministry of Health with a validity period of 72 hours using either PCR or RDT testing protocols.
Kenya, on her part, informed the 3rd Joint Multi-Sectoral Virtual Meeting of Ministers of EAC Affairs, Health and Transport held on Friday of the availability of sufficient Covid-19 rapid diagnostic test (RDT) kits and staff to support Uganda in Covid-19 testing at the border posts.
Kenya affirmed readiness to immediately deploy 15 or more health workers and provide RDT test kits to enhance Covid-19 testing at Malaba and Busia border posts.
The meeting that was chaired by Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for EAC and Regional Development, Hon. Adan Mohamed underscored the need to minimize administrative delays to enhance rapid clearance of the existing backlog at Malaba and Busia borders. They noted that the current trend of clearing truck drivers was not sufficient to clear the truck backlog.
The Cabinet Secretaries/Ministers commended the Republic of Uganda for progress made in implementing the directives made on 10th January, 2022 and urged Uganda to increase her capacity of testing truck drivers to facilitate faster clearance of goods.
The meeting urged the Republic of Kenya to support the process by providing additional workforce and equipment to expedite the testing and clearance process.
The Cabinet Secretaries/Ministers directed the Secretariat to convene a follow-up meeting of the Ministers/Cabinet Secretary of health to discuss the long-term solutions to easing cross-border movement.
The Friday meeting was a follow-up to the 2nd Joint Multi-Sectoral Virtual Meeting of the Ministers/Cabinet Secretaries responsible for EAC Affairs, Health and Transport that was held on Monday, 10th January, 2022. At the time, more than 4,500 trucks had stalled at the two border posts due to the mandatory Covid-19 testing requirements introduced by Uganda on 20th December, 2021.
The 2nd Joint Multi-Sectoral Virtual Meeting noted that this was a deviation from the 14 days Covid-19 testing period, previously agreed at the regional level and monitored through the Regional Electronic Cargo and Drivers Tracking System (RECDTS).
To mitigate future recurrence of the border traffic impasse, the 2nd Joint Multi-sectoral Meeting further directed Partner States to recognize certificates from accredited/national recognized laboratories with a validity of 14 days for fully vaccinated truck drivers and 72 hours for unvaccinated truck drivers moving goods across the region.
Further, they agreed that Partner States should implement the EACPass to fast-track verification of Covid-19 test results.
“The EACPass is a system that integrates all EAC Partner States’ negative test results for Covid-19 and those vaccinated, and can be easily accessed on mobile phone. It is set to ease the turnaround time at border points,” said EAC Secretary General Hon. (Dr.) Peter Mathuki.
The 21st Meeting of the Sectoral Council of Ministers responsible for Health further approved the EACPass as a regional platform to facilitate movement of all persons in the region and beyond and also directed EAC Partner States to facilitate the implementation and use of the EACPass as a platform for quick verification of Covid-19 test certificates and vaccination status for travellers.
East Africans Mobilsed For Mass Vaccination Against Covid
East Africans have been called upon to turn out in large numbers and get vaccinated against covid as the only way to contain the further spread of the deadly pandemic.
Dr.Peter Mathuki the EAC secretary General said on Monday that resistance to vaccines was undermining efforts to jumpstart the regional economy after the damage caused by the virus.
He said that the global trend was that vaccination certificates would soon be required for travellers and those seeking to participate in meetings and conferences.
Dr. Mathuki hailed EAC Partner States for their on-going effort to integrate their systems with the EACPass, a digital system that would be used to track negative Covid-19 test results and vaccination certificates thereby easing cross-border travel and trade in the region.
The SG who was making his New Year Address to Staff of EAC Organs and Institutions through a hybrid format, said that synergy among EAC Partner States and other stakeholders was the best way to contain the pandemic.
“One of the most gigantic challenges of our time is how to manage our region with the current global pandemic. It is a daunting task to bring everyone on board in addressing Covid-19 related challenges, specifically to have a common understanding and appreciation of the risks, and to comply with preventive, containment and mitigation measures. I encourage that we pull together, notwithstanding that the situation is worsening with the emergence of the Omicron variant,” said Dr. Mathuki.
“We continue to operate under a challenging environment of Covid-19, which has and continues to affect every organisation and family. As a result of Covid-19, EAC as a region, has lost a number of leaders and citizens,” said the SG.
Dr. Mathuki reminded EAC Staff of their obligation to assist Partner States overcome diverse socio-economic and political challenges that face the region by developing relevant policies, strategies, guidelines and systems to address the challenges.
Dr. Mathuki hailed EAC Organs and Institutions for various achievements in 2021.
He disclosed that the East African Legislative Assembly had held eight (8) sittings during which it passed several Bills among them, ‘The East African Community Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2020’ and ‘The East African Community Integrity and Anti-Corruption Bill, 2021.”
EAC Heads of State Discuss Admission Of DRC
Leaders of the East African Community member states have this Wednesday discussed admission of Democratic Republic of Congo into the regional bloc.
The deliberation is part of the ongoing virtual 18th Extraordinary Summit of the East African Community Heads of State, chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta. The Summit is held under the theme “Deepening Integration, Widening Cooperation.”
During the closed-door summit, leaders also discussed report of the Council of Ministers on the admission of the DRC into the EAC, proposed amendment of the Quorum Rule of the Summit of EAC Heads of State.
Burundi Accused Of Covering-up Prison Massacre?
Reports have emerged that the recent fire that gutted a prison facility in Gitega, Burundi’s political capital could have actually killed more inmates than ambiguously reported.
On December 7, Gitega prison was devastated by a deadly fire which officially left 38 dead and 69 injured. But according to local associations, the toll could actually reach 300 dead.
Neither the journalists nor the Burundian Red Cross agents, present on site during the fire but kept away, had been able to see the number of bodies removed by the police. The latter, in the process, had buried them at night, without even informing the parents of the victims.
Two weeks later, the authorities still refuse to communicate on the subject; the families of those who lost theirs have still not been informed and are angry. Some have even been threatened or jailed, while local journalists have been silenced.
Only NGOs working clandestinely in the country can confirm the very heavy toll circulating in Gitega prison and its surroundings. And the only ones who can express themselves freely are those who live in exile like the president of the Human Rights League Iteka, Anschaire Nikoyagize.
“The managers of this episode have not yet operated any checks whereas previously the checks were carried out on a daily basis. The Iteka League is also concerned about the behaviour of these managers who continue to terrorize family members who come to ask about the situation of their loved ones. ”
Ligue Iteka and other human rights organizations assure that there were more than 300 victims during the fire in Gitega prison, based in particular on the testimonies of survivors, who assure that more than 250 inmates of room 4 of this prison could not escape because their door had remained closed by the guards.
And for Me Jean-Claude Ntiburumunsi of Acat-Burundi, the Burundian government knows, even if it does not want to speak.
“Before the fire, the prison had 1,539 inmates. Following this tragedy, the Ministry of National Solidarity donated 1,200 mattresses to the prison and all the prisoners were served … ”Where have the 339 others gone?
These organizations continue to denounce an “inhuman” burial for these victims who “did not respect either human dignity or Burundian culture”. They call on the Burundian government to review its copy.
