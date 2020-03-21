Uganda has announced that a man in his 30s has tested positive to the deadly coronavirus after arriving into the country via Entebbe International Airport on Saturday night.

“The Ministry of Health would like to inform the general public that Uganda has confirmed her 1st case of Coronavirus Disease (covid-19),” the government said in a statement signed by Health Minister Dr. Aceng Ruth.

Shortly before the announcement was made, President Yoweri Museveni appeared on state media and issued drastic measures and ordered all borders closed and no plane allowed to land or take off from Uganda except cargo planes.

“Humans crossing into Uganda from the different border points are prohibited going forward. This is until we find coordination at the East African level. Please stay where you are. We are not against anyone but this is about manageability,” Museveni said.

“The conformed case had travelled to Dubai on 17th March 2020 (four days ago) for business purposes. At the time of his travel, he was in good health. He is a resident of Kibuli, Kagungulu zone, Kampala,” Minister Aceng said.

According to the Ugandan government, the infected passenger touched down at Entebbe International Airport on Saturday aboard Ethiopian Airlines at 2:00am.

During the screening process at the airport, his temperature was 38.8 degrees celsius. This prompted the health team to isolate him at the airport for further follow up.

Subsequent temperature tests were taken at intervals of 30 minutes and one hour remained the same.

He was evacuated to Entebbe Grade B hospital for further follow-up where a nasal swab was taken for analysis and later to be tested positive.

Uganda has also said a total of 1000 people are under quarantine while about 827 are completing self-quarantine.

According to the World Health Organisation, more than 1,000 cases have now been reported across Africa.

Also on Saturday, Angola, Eritrea and confirmed their first cases of coronavirus, while Mauritius recorded its first death.

Angolan Health Minister Silvia Lutucuta said on Saturday that 2 male residents who flew back from Portugal on March 17-18 have tested positive.

Zimbabwe reported its first case on Friday, and a second on Saturday.

In tight restrictions aimed at preventing any further spread and contamination, Rwanda’s Prime Minister issued extra directives on Saturday which include; banning travel between towns and other parts of the country for two weeks, closing all bars, and requiring all government and private employees to work from home.

Rwanda has so far recorded 17 confirmed cases.