Local media reports from Uganda indicate that people that have been under quarantine at Central Inn Hotel in Entebbe have escaped even before elapse of 14 days as required of anyone in isolation over Corona-Virus.

Angelo Izama, a Ugandan social commentator said in a tweet, “Central Inn Hotel in Entebbe, Uganda is enforcing quarantine for returning residents, citizens and others at their own cost ($1400 per person).”

In his tweet, Izama also accompanied his message with photos and a video showing persons including adults and children, while some are sleeping on the floor using their baggage as pillows.

“One of the craziest policies being implemented by Uganda now is forcing returning residents and citizens to pay $100 a night ($1400) for quarantine,” Izama narrated.

He says that the government owes a duty of care to its citizens.

Extorting $1400 from travellers is unbelievable and amounts to criminalizing their travel (paying a fine). Let the taxpayer foot the bill, he said.

According to local media reports, travellers from locations where Corona Virus cases have been reported, upon arriving in Uganda are directly booked into this Central Inn Hotel upon stepping on Uganda soil.

A Ugandan website, Chimpreports, reported that, “Foreigners, Ugandans were easily escaping from an unguarded ‘Coronavirus Quarantine Hotel.”

“Some foreigners who are under strict instructions to self-quarantine or register at a government-designated hotel to prevent a possible spread of corona-Virus simply walk away or continue going about their business,” the website reported.

Although no one has tested positive to Corona-virus in neighbouring Uganda, President Yoweri Museveni is expected later today to brief the nation on the status of the global pandemic.

“I will address the nation Wednesday March 18th, 2020. 5:00PM,” President Museveni said while he has already made a swift move to close down all academic institutions, public gatherings, events for 30 days.