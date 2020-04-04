The Prime Minister of Uganda Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda held a national flag, assembled members of his office and stood two meters apart in front of a large cargo truck laden with 6kg-maize flour bags and officially launched the controversial food distribution exercise.

Beneficiaries are only residents of Kampala city and greater Kampala districts. They will be delivering food directly to people’s homes.

“These are people earning money daily to feed them yet they must continue to live as respectable Ugandans,” Rugunda said on Saturday at the flag off event.

The Premier said that all hospitals and orphanages will be covered during the food relief distribution process.

For the past days since the 2-weeks lockdown was announced on Tuesday, members of the security have been engaged in extortions and various forms of violations against various residents.

“If anyone disturbs you saying they want to enter your house, do not allow them. Those are just pigs. They do not understand things of value. We are going to deal with them,” President Museveni said.

Brigadier Richard Karemire who speaks for the UPDF says it has come to their attention that the night patrols have been infiltrated by criminals purporting to belong to security.

Implementation of the curfew has become a very challenging exercise which analysts say has exposed Uganda’s weak institutions.

For example the Uganda Medical Association has raised issues about the security members beating and mistreating health workers who are key in fighting the spread of COVID-19 and treating those who are ailing.

President Yoweri Museveni said on Friday only 48 people out of the total 1785 tested suspected cases had tested positive.