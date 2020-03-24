Ugandan security forces have arrested over 100 people, including foreigners, over violation of directives and guidelines for curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus, a police spokesperson said here Monday.

Fred Enanga said some of the arrestees violated the 14-day mandatory quarantine, some were found holding public gatherings which were already banned, while others sneaked into the country after the borders were closed.

At least nine Tanzanian businessmen dealing in sugar were intercepted by the police marine unit after they entered Uganda via Lake Victoria.

They were escorted back to their country.

A group of 80 Ugandans who entered the country from Rwanda through Katuna border were held in the southwestern district of Kabale to undergo quarantine, according to police.

Besides, near a dozen foreigners were arrested for crossing into Uganda or trying to get inside neighboring Democratic Republic of the Congo through Uganda, the statement said.

President Museveni also ordered police and army units to help monitor the borders, saying that regular border guards and medical personnel were overwhelmed.

“They cannot contain people by themselves,” he said. “They will have to work with army and the police. And we also said we shall not allow people to come in through the gazetted centers and even the hidden ones. We are going to deploy the forces on all those.”

Uganda registered 9 confirmed case of COVID-19.