Uganda security forces coked their machine guns and shot dead three men injuring two others on the streets of Kampala, Taarifa can reliably report.

“LDU have just shot dead 3 young men here in Nateete after they found them walking in a group of 5. The other 2 were seriously injured and we waiting for an ambulance to come and take them to hospital,” Roger Lubega a Kampala resident said.

However, the UPDF Spokesperson denied the incidence via tweet, “There has not been any shooting incident in Natete involving security forces.Take that news circulating as false.Stay home and stay safe.”

Meanwhile, the Uganda Peoples Defence Force on Thursday unleashed its Local Defence militia onto the people in Kampala city saying it was implementing directives of President Yoweri Museveni that had banned all shops except those selling foods.

Gen David Muhoozi on Monday invited dozens of elderly women mostly fruit vendors and apologised to them for the excess force subjected onto them while enforcing the Presidents directives.

“Those with medical complications where offered treatment at the UPDF Senior Officers diagnostic centre in Mbuya,” Brig RichardKaremire UPDF Spokesperson said.

The LDU are currently under the command of Col Mike Walaka Hyeroba appointed the Kampala overall Commander of LDU.