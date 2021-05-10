Connect with us

Uganda Army Prepares To Deploy In DRC

33 mins ago

A delegation of Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) flew to neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo to discuss a comprehensive military strategy aimed at uprooting the notorious Allied Democratic Front rebels.

Maj Gen Kayanja Muhanga  the commander of UPDF’s Mountain Brigade lead the Ugandan delegation to Beni City, North Kivu. 

The Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo (FARDC) and the Uganda People’s Defense Forces (UPDF) have resolved to set up a joint coordination centre for operations against the ADF rebels.

The establishment of this joint coordination centre for operations between the Congolese army and the Ugandan army aims to coordinate information on possible movements of ADF rebels.

Cooperation between the Congolese and Ugandan army comes during the period when the Congolese Head of State declared a state of siege in Ituri and North Kivu to pacify this part of the DRC.

Note that the military governor of North Kivu recently appointed by President Félix Tshisekedi is expected this Monday, May 10 in Goma, capital of the province of North Kivu.

The ADF rebels have eluded both the Congolese military and Uganda army for the past two decades.

The last time Uganda People’s Defence Forces conducted active operations inside DRC was in 2017 in an operation dubbed ‘TUUGO’.

At the time, UPDF and FARDC conducted joint air strikes and over 100 Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) combatants were killed in eight camps in general areas of Erengeti Triangle – North Kivu Province. The strikes were launched in areas of Medina, Canada, Abia, Topoke 2, Kajaju, Camp Richard, Makayoba and Sangote.

Uganda’s deployment of its troops in DRC comes follows last week’s imposition of Martial law in this part of the country. President Tshisekedi  ordered rule of martial law in DRCs North Kivu and Ituri provinces effective on Thursday, May 6.

