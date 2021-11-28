Uganda Airline Struggles To Fix Grasshopper Hawking Shame

Uganda national carrier is struggling to neutralize the shame caused by a leaked video showing a vendor selling grasshoppers aboard Uganda Airlines flight 446 destined for Dubai.

A male vendor identified as Paul Mubiru could be seen scooping grasshoppers and selling to excited passengers aboard the national carrier, en route to Dubai on November 26.

Uganda Airlines condemned the act saying it happened just as passengers were boarding the flight.

Gen Edward Katumba Transport Minister ordered the immediate suspension of Uganda Airlines crew who were on duty.

“I have spoken to the leadership of the airline to take action against the staff who were in charge when this happened,” Katumba tweeted.

However, to most Ugandans the decision to suspend the crew was unnecessary.

“This is our national airline and grasshoppers [nsenene] are a common delicacy which this season around was pretty scarce, let’s just learn from this. Good enough Uganda Airlines has made a very clear statement that grasshoppers will be included on the onboard menu,” one Ugandan tweeted.

With a failed Public relations effort to neutralize the shame, Uganda’s national carrier, said they would consider adding grasshoppers to its menu for local and international flights, upon request, adding it will boost the East African nation’s culture.

“We have picked lessons from this incident. Some of our customers enjoy Nsenene. The addition of the delicacy to our menu will bring the Ugandan culture to the world,” the airline said.

Vendor Apologises

The trader Paul Mubiru has written a letter to the management of Uganda Airlines apologizing for the act caught on camera aboard Airbus 330-800Neo. Mubiru is a frequent traveler to Dubai.

Mubiru was seen selling grasshoppers for 10,000 shillings in a transparent polythene bag.

However, Thaddeus Musoke the chairperson of Kampala City Traders Association (KACITA) says that even though Mubiru has apologized, he will have to be punished. “We must punish Mubiru to instill discipline among traders.”

“He cannot go unpunished because he even refused to listen to fellow traders and airline crew who told him not to sell nsenene.” He says Mubiru, a frequent flier, is expected to return on Sunday November 28, and that traders will decide on his fate next week during a meeting.