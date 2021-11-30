East-Africa
Uganda Airforce strikes ADF Bases in DRC
Allied Democratic Front ADF rebels have suffered aerial bombardment and artillery fire power from Uganda and Congolese forces, local media in DRC said.
“This morning, we launched joint air and artillery strikes against ADF camps with our Congolese allies,” the Ugandan army said.
However, Patrick Muyaya the Congolese Government spokesman has denied presence of Ugandan troops on DRC territory. “the Ugandan army is not on Congolese soil.”
Yet the spokesperson of the Ugandan army said Tuesday, November 30 that the armed forces of their country have launched military air operations jointly with the FARDC. He specifies that the two forces “launched air strikes” against the positions of the ADF.
This intervention comes after President Félix Tshisekedi “granted” the Ugandan army authorization to enter the territory of the DRC to “fight against armed groups, in particular the Ugandan rebels of the ADF”.
President Tshisekedi is dedicated to restoring order and peace in troubled Eastern region of DRC that has for decades suffered attacks from foreign rebel groups.
To achieve this objective, Patrick Muyaya warns that “it is within this framework that we work on a regular basis, with the Armies of neighboring countries. we exchange intelligence information on a regular basis.”
“Today we all face the same threat called Allied Democratic Forces (Adf). You have seen that on November 16, they struck in the middle of Kampala (Ugandan capital) and they strike regularly in the DRC ”, he concludes.
East-Africa
East African Crude Oil Pipeline Activities Complete-Museveni
President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania and President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda are currently in the Daresalaam for an Oil and Gas Symposium at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Centre.
The symposium which off on Saturday has drawn hundreds of delegates while others are attending virtually owing to covid-19 prevention measures.
On the agenda are discussions on the ongoing activities on the East African Crude Oil Pipeline, as well as other oil and gas projects.
There will also be an emphasis on pushing national participation and promoting local content as a channel to economic development in the two countries.
According to details the construction of this Crude Oil Pipeline will cost U$600million.
“The East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) project is a good durable business, it will create jobs for a lot of sectors,” President Museveni said during his presentation.
“I am happy to tell Tanzanians, Ugandans, and the world that the activities on the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP) are complete,” Museveni said.
According to details the construction phase is expected to generate 14,000 directs jobs, 45,000 indirect jobs by the contractors, and induced employment of another 105,000 people as a result of utilization of other services by the oil and gas sector
Production is expected to reach a plateau of 230,000 barrels per day. That’s higher than the output of Equatorial Guinea and Gabon, two of Africa’s OPEC members.
In April, President Samia and President Museveni signed the pipeline deal which both leaders described as victory for the two countries.
Partners will develop the Tilenga and Kingfisher discoveries near Lake Albert in Uganda.
The Ugandan pipeline section covers 296km. This pipeline will transport Uganda’s waxy crude for export at the port of Tanga in Tanzania.
The Tanzanian pipeline section from the border town of Mutukula to Chongoleani terminal in Tanga at the Indian Ocean is 1,443km.
The shareholding structure, as detailed in the Shareholders Agreement, which defines the rights and responsibilities of the shareholders in the pipeline company is; Uganda through Unoc with 15%, Total Holdings International B.V. with 62%, Tanzania through its national oil company, TPDC, with 15%, and Cnooc with 8%.
East-Africa
EALA Legislators Vote To Amend Election Act
The period of electing members of the East African Legislative assembly may be extended from the current 90 days to six months.
MPs of the East African Legislative assembly have overwhelmingly supported a motion that seeks to amend the EALA election act to extend the period in which elections should be conducted.
They want the election to be conducted within six months instead of three.
The MPs say the amendment will allow the National parliament more time to prepare for the election before the expiry of the term.
Tanzania’s representative Adam Kimbisa and Fancy Nkuhi moved the motion.
East-Africa
Change of Guard at Burundi Army Training Department
A handover and resumption between the outgoing Head of the la Force de Défense Nationale du Burundi ( FDNB) training department Brig.Gen. Nduwayo V and the incoming Head of service Brig.Gen. Niyungeko L.
Brig.Gen. Nduwayo V said on Friday that he is very proud of his achievements during the time he spent in this position.
Uganda Airforce strikes ADF Bases in DRC
Three Reported Dead In Mbarara Bomb Blast
EAC ‘Tembea Nyumbani’ Campaign to Stimulate intra-regional Travel
Rare Peep Into Espionage Fights Of Rival Koreas
Horrific Racism Disgusting European Football
China Takes Entebbe Airport After Uganda Fails To Clear Loan
S. Sudan Senior Officials In Rwanda For Post-conflict Peacebuilding Course
Militiamen kill 22 During Attack on IDP camp in DRC
Military Contigent From Netherlands Armed Forces Conducts Field Excercise In Rwanda
Terrorists In Uganda Captured On Video Declaring Attacking Rwanda
President Kagame Delivers Remarks At AGRF, Joins Presidential Panel
Live Conference: Invest In Rwanda AGRF 2020 Deal Room
KG Craft Cafe Is Indeed A Hidden Gem In Kigali
“Rwanda Is Moving From An Agriculture-based Ecomomy To A Knowledge-based One” – Nadia Uwamahoro On Under 40 CEOs
Kidumu Drops New Hit, Lectures Men On Romance
Find us on Twitter
@taarifarwanda
Trending
-
Business1 day ago
China Takes Entebbe Airport After Uganda Fails To Clear Loan
-
Business2 days ago
Uganda Airline Struggles To Fix Grasshopper Hawking Shame
-
National2 days ago
RwandAir Wont Board Passengers From Zimbabwe, SA
-
East-Africa3 days ago
Kenya Cuts Funds For Universities With Jobless Graduates
-
National5 days ago
Israel Donates 20 Cows To Vulnerable Families In Rwanda
-
Business5 days ago
Rwanda Launches Campaign To Reactivate Tourism After COVID-19 Shocks
-
Special Report3 days ago
Expert: ‘President Ndayishimiye’s ‘Vision 2040′ is Just a Slogan’
-
National5 days ago
Rwanda Army Gets 1000 More Advanced Infantry Soldiers