Uganda Airforce strikes ADF Bases in DRC

Allied Democratic Front ADF rebels have suffered aerial bombardment and artillery fire power from Uganda and Congolese forces, local media in DRC said.

“This morning, we launched joint air and artillery strikes against ADF camps with our Congolese allies,” the Ugandan army said.

However, Patrick Muyaya the Congolese Government spokesman has denied presence of Ugandan troops on DRC territory. “the Ugandan army is not on Congolese soil.”

Yet the spokesperson of the Ugandan army said Tuesday, November 30 that the armed forces of their country have launched military air operations jointly with the FARDC. He specifies that the two forces “launched air strikes” against the positions of the ADF.

This intervention comes after President Félix Tshisekedi “granted” the Ugandan army authorization to enter the territory of the DRC to “fight against armed groups, in particular the Ugandan rebels of the ADF”.

President Tshisekedi is dedicated to restoring order and peace in troubled Eastern region of DRC that has for decades suffered attacks from foreign rebel groups.

To achieve this objective, Patrick Muyaya warns that “it is within this framework that we work on a regular basis, with the Armies of neighboring countries. we exchange intelligence information on a regular basis.”

“Today we all face the same threat called Allied Democratic Forces (Adf). You have seen that on November 16, they struck in the middle of Kampala (Ugandan capital) and they strike regularly in the DRC ”, he concludes.