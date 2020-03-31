Coronavirus cases confirmed in Uganda by Tuesday evening were 44 after the government said 11 new cases all from Watoto choir had tested positive.

President Yoweri Museveni has since called for strict measures to implement a countrywide lockdown that has left the previously busy streets of Kampala completely empty.

In attempts to implement the lockdown directives, the military, police and a militia have all been deployed across the country of 40 million people to enforce the directives.

Several street vendors, motortaxi operators and shopkeepers have been arrested and caned in the process. Some have been seriously injured.

On Tuesday evening, reports circulated on social media alleging that security forces had coked their guns and shot dead three men injuring two others on the streets of Kampala.

“LDU have just shot dead 3 young men here in Nateete after they found them walking in a group of 5. The other 2 were seriously injured and we waiting for an ambulance to come and take them to hospital,” Roger Lubega a Kampala resident said.

However, the UPDF Spokesperson, Brig Richard Karemire denied the incidence via tweet, “There has not been any shooting incident in Natete involving security forces.Take that news circulating as false.Stay home and stay safe.”

UPDF on Thursday unleashed its Local Defence militia in Kampala city saying it was implementing directives of President Yoweri Museveni that had banned all shops except those selling food.

Gen David Muhoozi on Monday invited dozens of elderly women mostly fruit vendors and apologised to them for the excess force subjected onto them while enforcing the Presidents directives.

“Those with medical complications where offered treatment at the UPDF Senior Officers diagnostic centre in Mbuya,” Brig Richard Karemire UPDF Spokesperson said.

The LDU are currently under the command of Col Mike Walaka Hyeroba appointed as the Kampala overall Commander of LDU.