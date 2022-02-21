UAE To Establish Innovation & Entrepreneurship Centre in Kenya

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) is scheduled to establish an innovation and entrepreneurship centre in Kenya according to Kenya’s Presidency.

The announcement is part of the outcomes of the President’s bilateral talks with His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Following the talks held during President Kenyatta’s working visit to the UAE, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces has directed Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development to establish an innovation & entrepreneurship centre in Kenya.

Kenyatta was in the UAE to attend his country’s celebration of National Day at Expo 2020 Dubai last week on Wednesday.

During the meeting that took place at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis here, Sheikh Mohamed underscored the UAE’s keenness to strengthen its relations with Kenya in the fields of economy, trade, investment, agriculture and other areas related to the development drive championed by the two nations.

The two sides also discussed a number of issues of interest, including bolstering cooperation and coordination at the United Nations to support common issues and goals in light of the two countries’ membership in the UN Security Council.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed reiterated the great importance that the UAE attaches to its relations with the African continent in various fields, and its support for all that it takes to achieve stability and peace and bring prosperity, development and prosperity to African peoples.