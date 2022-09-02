Burundi has received about U$50million from the World Bank to finance the country’s tansistion to a digital economy.

Finance Minister Domitien Ndihokubwayo and the resident representative of the World Bank in Burundi Hawa Cissé Wagué on Thursday signed the financing agreement for the support project for the foundations of the digital economy in Burundi.

Minister Domitien Ndihokubwayo then revealed that the signing of the first financing agreement for the support project for the foundations of the digital economy in Burundi constitutes an opportunity for the mobilization of additional resources to the e-Government allocations in order to enable the Government to carry out its provisional development projects.

According to Ndihokubwayo, with U$50million, this project comes at the right time when ICTs are invading the world community towards all social strata, industries, offices, homes etc.

He further mentioned that the objective of the government is to allow Burundi to benefit from a real technological source likely to improve its economic growth by allowing the development of activities in a secure legal framework using ICTs.

According to the minister the implementation of this project will make it possible to increase access to high-speed Internet, in particular for unconnected rural populations, the higher education sector and to improve the capacity of the government to provide public services using digital technology.

This project also offers many opportunities including the fate of the private sector, the contribution to economic growth, the sharing of information, the improvement of public services, etc.

On behalf of the Government of Burundi, the Minister of Finance also thanked the World Bank Group for its multifaceted support in the search for lasting solutions to deal with the problems facing Burundi, particularly those in the trade sector, business climate , ICT etc.

As for the Representative of the WB in Burundi H.C. Wagué, this project supports the government in the implementation of its digital vision defined in the PND 2018-2027. Make Burundi an emerging digital economy, she stressed.

She also specified that this project is aligned with the framework of the partnership between the World Bank and Burundi around the two axes, namely the strengthening of human capital and inclusion, the foundation of economic and social resilience, etc.

Based on the already existing assets, Burundi will see its economy strengthen, thanks to the implementation of an infrastructure of shared services, operability of digital systems, etc. said the resident representative of the World Bank in Burundi.