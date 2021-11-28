CORONA VIRUS
U.S. Gives Rwanda Nearly 2 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses in Total
The Embassy of the United States of America to the Republic of Rwanda announces a new delivery of 301,860 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as a gift from the people of the United States to the people of Rwanda.
This brings the total current U.S. donation of COVID-19 vaccines to Rwanda to 1,960,550 doses. These vaccine doses are accompanied by U.S. donated syringes and the United States provides 1,350,000 needed syringes to fill a critical gap.
This donation is a further symbol of U.S. commitment to work with the Government of Rwanda to protect the health of the Rwandan people.
Ambassador Vrooman announced, “The United States has provided nearly 2 million vaccine doses to Rwanda, with another million doses due to arrive via COVAX in December.”
Thanks to the ingenuity of American scientists and the strength of American manufacturing, the United States is bringing life-saving vaccines around the world to the people who need them the most.
To date, the United States has donated more than 240 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to more than 100 countries –a major step in ending the pandemic globally.
In Sub-Saharan Africa alone, the United States provided more than 65 million vaccine doses. And we are not done yet. Working together with COVAX, WHO, UNICEF, and partner countries, the United States is committed to donating 1.1 billion vaccine doses to where they are needed most to end this global pandemic.
We also appreciate our partnership with Rwanda. In delivering donations of life-saving vaccines, personal protective equipment, training, and testing capabilities, Rwanda can be well on the way to ending this pandemic’s high toll on life, livelihoods, and secondary social and economic impacts.
CORONA VIRUS
Omicron Reaches Europe
The Omicron variant of the coronavirus has been reported in a number of European countries as governments around the world scramble to stop the spread.
New cases have been confirmed in Germany and Italy, with Belgium, Israel and Hong Kong also reporting that the variant has been found in travellers.
In the US, Dr Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, said he would not be surprised if the Omicron variant was already in the country.
“We have not detected it yet, but when you have a virus that is showing this degree of transmissibility . . . it almost invariably is ultimately going to go essentially all over,” Dr Fauci said.
The variant’s swift spread among young people in South Africa has alarmed health professionals even though there was no immediate indication whether the variant causes more severe disease.
Because of fears that the new variant has the potential to be more resistant to the protection offered by vaccines, there are growing concerns around the world that the pandemic and associated lockdown restrictions will persist for far longer than hoped.
Nearly two years since the start of the pandemic that has claimed more than 5 million lives around the world, countries are on high alert.
Many have already imposed travel restrictions on flights from southern Africa as they seek to buy time to assess whether the Omicron variant is more transmissible than the current dominant delta variant.
Many countries have slapped restrictions on various southern African countries over the past couple of days, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, the EU, Iran, Japan, New Zealand, Thailand and the US, in response to warnings over the transmissibility of the new variant.
This goes against the advice of the World Health Organisation (WHO), which has warned against any overreaction before the variant was thoroughly studied.
Despite the banning of flights, there are mounting concerns that the variant has already been widely seeded around the world.
CORONA VIRUS
Thailand Bans Arrivals From 8 Southern Africa Countries
Next Month effective December 1, Thailand will not allow any passenger arrivals from southern African countries due to a new covid-19 omicron variant.
Thailand will ban arrivals from Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi and Zimbabwe.
Opas Karnkawinpong, director general of the Disease Control Department in Thailand said any travelers from those countries who had already received approval will be subject to 14 days of quarantine.
Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha has ordered agencies to step up vigilance against the new omicron variant.
Thailand has yet to detect any infection among arrivals from South Africa, Opas said.
“If there’s any urgent need for the government to adjust control measures against this new variant, I will order agencies to act immediately,” Prayuth said in a Facebook post Saturday morning. “We will closely monitor how this new strain will impact Thailand.”
About Omicron Variant
The latest Covid-19 variant identified in South Africa has been given the Greek name ‘Omicron’, and labeled as a variant of concern by UN health agency experts due to its large number of mutations and possible faster rate of infection.
According to South African health authorities so far, fewer than 100 cases of the new variant have been confirmed, largely among young people who have the lowest vaccination rate in the country.
WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier told journalists in Geneva, “Countries can do a lot already in terms of surveillance and sequencing and work together with the affected countries or globally and scientifically to fight this variant and understand more about it so that we know how to go about…so at this point implementing travel measures is being cautioned against.”
Currently the number of cases appears to be increasing in almost all provinces in South Africa.
WHO explains that the variant has been detected at faster rates than in previous surges in infection, suggesting it “may have a growth advantage”.
The experts have asked countries to enhance surveillance and genome sequencing efforts to better understand the variant.
CORONA VIRUS
Rwanda Takes Covid Vaccination To Bus Terminals, Schools
In Rwanda the vaccination team is most likely to find you wherever you are as the country pushes harder to hit the 93% rate.
“Two weeks ago we struggled to cross 93% Covid-19 vaccination rate among 18 years old and above in Kigali!,” says Dr. Daniel Ngamije the Minister of Health.
According to Dr. Daniel Ngamije the Vaccination steering committee has decided a catch-up plan strategy! “Meet clients near Bus stations in Kigali,”he said on Thursday.
long queues at bus terminals were seen on Thursday as travelers and busy city dwellers waited to get the Covid vaccination jab.
“People are attending in big numbers ,i just passed near Kimironko bus station and the crowd was huge, much respect to our government for doing such incredible work,” said JP via twitter.
