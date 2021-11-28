U.S. Gives Rwanda Nearly 2 Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses in Total 

The Embassy of the United States of America to the Republic of Rwanda announces a new delivery of 301,860 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as a gift from the people of the United States to the people of Rwanda.

This brings the total current U.S. donation of COVID-19 vaccines to Rwanda to 1,960,550 doses. These vaccine doses are accompanied by U.S. donated syringes and the United States provides 1,350,000 needed syringes to fill a critical gap.

This donation is a further symbol of U.S. commitment to work with the Government of Rwanda to protect the health of the Rwandan people.

Ambassador Vrooman announced, “The United States has provided nearly 2 million vaccine doses to Rwanda, with another million doses due to arrive via COVAX in December.”

Thanks to the ingenuity of American scientists and the strength of American manufacturing, the United States is bringing life-saving vaccines around the world to the people who need them the most.

To date, the United States has donated more than 240 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to more than 100 countries –a major step in ending the pandemic globally.

In Sub-Saharan Africa alone, the United States provided more than 65 million vaccine doses. And we are not done yet. Working together with COVAX, WHO, UNICEF, and partner countries, the United States is committed to donating 1.1 billion vaccine doses to where they are needed most to end this global pandemic.

We also appreciate our partnership with Rwanda. In delivering donations of life-saving vaccines, personal protective equipment, training, and testing capabilities, Rwanda can be well on the way to ending this pandemic’s high toll on life, livelihoods, and secondary social and economic impacts.