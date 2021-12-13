CORONA VIRUS
U.S. Donates 336,000 J&J COVID-19 Vaccines To Rwanda
Rwanda has received 336,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) Janssen COVID-19 vaccines as a donation from the U.S. via COVAX.
This latest donation brings the total current U.S. donation of COVID-19 vaccines to Rwanda to 2,296,550 doses.
This donation is a further symbol of U.S. commitment to work with the Government of Rwanda to protect the health of the Rwandan people. The vaccines arrived at Kigali International Airport on the evening of December 10, 2021.
Ambassador Vrooman announced, “To date, the United States has provided approximately 2.3 million vaccine doses to Rwanda, with nearly 3 million additional doses due to arrive via COVAX in the coming weeks.”
The United States has donated more than 240 million COVID-19 vaccine doses – a major step in ending the pandemic globally. In Sub-Saharan Africa alone, the United States provided more than 65 million vaccine doses.
Working together with COVAX, WHO, UNICEF, and partner countries, the United States is committed to donating 1.1 billion vaccine doses to where they are needed most to end this global pandemic.
Since the start of the pandemic, the United States has stood side-by-side with the Rwandan people committing more than Rwf28 billion (US$28 Million) to support the prevention, detection, treatment, and vaccination against COVID-19.
CORONA VIRUS
Mass Vaccination Intensified In Kigali City
Rwanda is conducting mass vaccination against Covid-19 with the aim of preventing the further spread of the deadly pandemic.
According to Rwanda Biomedical Centre, its staff have erected tents at bus terminals to give both first, second and third dose jabs. Last week alone, a total of 1,006,234 people were vaccinated.
“Starting Monday 13 December 2021, anyone eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine in Kigali City can get a first, second or booster dose at Nyabugogo, Kimironko and Kabuga bus parks,” RBC said in an announcement early Monday, adding, Covid-19 vaccinations are also provided at your nearest Health Centre.
Meanwhile, Rwanda achieved this year’s goal of vaccinating 30% of its population. Since March 2021, over 10 million doses have been administered.
CORONA VIRUS
Rwanda Gets More 151,200 Johnson & Johnson Vaccine Doses
The vaccination drive against Covid-19 in Rwanda has received a boost of an extra consignment of 151,200 Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses through a partnership with MasterCard Foundation and Africa CDC.
According to a joint statement the vaccines were purchased under the Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative.
“The shipment is part of a first tranche of vaccines to be delivered under the initiative. The Saving Lives and Livelihoods, the MasterCard Foundation is purchasing vaccines for more than 65 million people across Africa. The vaccines will be distributed within countries by UNICEF,” reads part of the statement.
Rwanda’s Minister of Health says, “Our target is to vaccinate more than 70% of our population before the year 2022 ends. We are grateful for this delivery of vaccines because they will allow us to fully vaccinate more than 1.6% of our target population”
“Timely delivery of these vaccines underscores the effectiveness of the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust. Working with the Africa CDC and multiple organizations, the MasterCard Foundation will support the roll out of vaccinations to millions across the continent,” said Reeta Roy, President and CEO of the MasterCard Foundation.
She added that more remains to be done to urgently increase vaccination rates. We call on all actors to step forward to save lives and livelihoods in Africa.
Meanwhile, Dr. John Nkengasong, the Director of the Africa CDC said, “We are steadily picking up momentum in the continental vaccination effort. In September, the first tranche of AVAT-purchased vaccines began rolling out to 39 countries. Now we are announcing the delivery of vaccines purchased through the Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative. And we are working hard on the ground to get jabs-in-arms, which is the ultimate measure of success.”
Vaccines purchased under Saving Lives and Livelihoods build on a historic agreement negotiated by the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT) earlier this year for the purchase of 400 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines as well as a more recent agreement for the purchase of 50 million Moderna vaccines.
Under this arrangement, the MasterCard Foundation will fund the purchase of 57 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines and is seeking to purchase approximately 17 million Moderna vaccines.
The AVAT mechanism was created to enable African countries to pool together resources to directly purchase vaccines at discounted prices made possible by volume orders.
CORONA VIRUS
Health Workers To Be First To Get Vaccinated As Omicron Spreads
As the Omicron wave of COVID-19 hit the world, health medical staff and frontline workers will be the first to get vaccinated before other target groups in the phase.
According to the Ministry of Health announcement, COVID-19 vaccine boosters will begin with the front line workers and those in elderly ages non-communicable diseases and health conditions.
Regardless of frontline workers and health staffs, other main target groups are the elderly people in the 50’s and above as well as those in the 39-40 but with non-communicable diseases or other health conditions as the guideline mentions.
Health practitioners have welcomed the third vaccination jab saying the move is timely because they know well they are risk factors to transmit the pandemic.
“We are the first risk factors who can spread COVID-19 easily therefore, we have to vaccinate before others due to contacts we make with patients,” said Vicent Mugambira, a health practitioner.
According to the Ministry of Health, the third dose will focus on those who received the first and second phases of the vaccine.
“COVID-19 vaccine booster dose is an additional dose that is given to eligible groups at least 6 months (180) days after being fully vaccinated. It can be considered as the third dose for those who received a single dose type of vaccine,” the Ministry’s announcement reads.
Despite the third wave of COVID-19, there are concerns and uncertainty on the times a person should vaccinate.
“I would like to know how comes for the person to be considered as fully vaccinated while there is a remaining dose,” a tweep responded to the Ministry’s announcement.
Since last week, the vaccination program of students in the range age of 12-17 is going on countrywide but parents have to first sign consent forms on their behalf.
Rwanda target to vaccinate 30 percent of its population by the end of December.
