U.S. Donates 336,000 J&J COVID-19 Vaccines To Rwanda

Rwanda has received 336,000 doses of Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) Janssen COVID-19 vaccines as a donation from the U.S. via COVAX.

This latest donation brings the total current U.S. donation of COVID-19 vaccines to Rwanda to 2,296,550 doses.

This donation is a further symbol of U.S. commitment to work with the Government of Rwanda to protect the health of the Rwandan people. The vaccines arrived at Kigali International Airport on the evening of December 10, 2021.

Ambassador Vrooman announced, “To date, the United States has provided approximately 2.3 million vaccine doses to Rwanda, with nearly 3 million additional doses due to arrive via COVAX in the coming weeks.”

The United States has donated more than 240 million COVID-19 vaccine doses – a major step in ending the pandemic globally. In Sub-Saharan Africa alone, the United States provided more than 65 million vaccine doses.

Working together with COVAX, WHO, UNICEF, and partner countries, the United States is committed to donating 1.1 billion vaccine doses to where they are needed most to end this global pandemic.

Since the start of the pandemic, the United States has stood side-by-side with the Rwandan people committing more than Rwf28 billion (US$28 Million) to support the prevention, detection, treatment, and vaccination against COVID-19.