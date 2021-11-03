CORONA VIRUS
U.S. Approves Pfizer Vaccine For Children Age 5 To 11
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) approved the use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11 Tuesday, allowing physicians across the United States to begin administering the shot to school-aged children.
U.S. President Joe Biden “It will allow parents to end months of anxious worrying about their kids, and reduce the extent to which children spread the virus to others.”
The approval comes after an advisory committee to the CDC recommended on Tuesday that Pfizer’s shots be given to this age group.
The advisers said the benefits of vaccination outweigh the risks of the vaccine.
Much of their discussion stemmed from rare cases of heart inflammation that have been linked to the vaccine, particularly in young men. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the recommendations, saying it was an “important step” in the country’s fight against COVID-19.
“We know millions of parents are eager to get their children vaccinated and with this decision, we now have recommended that about 28 million children receive a COVID-19 vaccine,” Walensky said in a statement.
Physicians already had millions of doses of Pfizer’s pediatric vaccine — which is a dosage one-third of the strength of the version given to adults — shipped to their offices and ready to be doled out, after the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave emergency authorization to the vaccine last week. The U.S. has plans to scale up the distribution to full capacity starting next week, the CDC said.
The vaccine consists of two doses to be given three weeks apart.
According to the trials, Pfizer’s pediatric shots were nearly 91 per cent effective in preventing COVID-19 among children aged 5-11 years.
The side effects were mild and similar to those seen in adults and with other vaccines recommended for children, the CDC said. The most common side effect was a sore arm.
Pfizer has also applied for approval of its pediatric vaccine in Canada, though Health Canada is still reviewing the application.
A decision could still be “a few weeks away,” and likely won’t come until at least mid-to-late November, Health Canada’s Dr. Supriya Sharma said at a press conference Friday.
USA Donates Over 418,000 Covid-19 Vaccines To Rwanda
Over 418,000 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrived from the United States of America over the weekend as a donation.
This brings the total current U.S. donation of COVID-19 vaccines to Rwanda to 1,658,690 doses, for one dose of protection for 22% of Rwanda’s people who are eligible.
This donation is a further symbol of U.S. commitment to work with the people and Government of Rwanda to protect the Rwandan people from the disesase.
President Joe Biden has promised that the United States will be an arsenal of vaccines for the world.
To date, the United States has donated more than 200 million COVID-19 vaccine doses – a major step in ending the pandemic globally.
“We are not done yet. Working together with COVAX, WHO, UNICEF, and partner countries, the United States is committed to donating 1.1 billion vaccine doses to where they are needed most to end this global pandemic,” the U.S. Embassy in Kigali said in a press statement.
As President Biden said: “The United States is committed to bringing the same urgency to international vaccination efforts that we have demonstrated at home.”
This donation to Rwanda comes as a response to this Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to share vaccines with the world and is a continuation of the U.S. support to Rwandan.
Tanzania Receives Over One Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses From China
Tanzania on Friday received 1,065,600 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine from China under COVAX, boosting the east African nation’s vaccination campaign against COVID-19.
Speaking shortly after receiving the vaccines, Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Dorothy Gwajima expressed gratitude for the vaccines, saying the donation will help accelerate Tanzania’s vaccination campaign launched by President Samia Suluhu Hassan on July 28.
COVAX is a global program aimed at providing equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.
She said a total of 760,962 citizens have been vaccinated on Tanzania’s mainland and 10,800 citizens have received the jabs in Zanzibar as of October 7.
Xu Chen, Minister Counsellor and Deputy Chief of Mission at the Chinese Embassy in Tanzania, said the donated vaccines will bolster Tanzania’s fight against the pandemic.
He said the Chinese government and Tanzania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation are working very closely to facilitate the donation of two consignments totaling about 1.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from China.
The hand-over ceremony at Julius Nyerere International Airport in the commercial capital Dar es Salaam was attended by high-ranking government officials and representatives from the United Nations, the World Health Organization and the UN Children’s Fund.
Museveni To Be Retested After Aides Test Positive For COVID-19
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni will be retested for COVID-19 after three of his aides tested positive for the virus, his physician said Friday.
Museveni’s consultant physician, Joseph Okiria, tweeted that the aides had tested positive on their return with the President from trips to the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia.
“Following President Museveni’s recent return from Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Addis Ababa, three presidential aides have tested positive for COVID-19.
This despite best efforts and measures including daily PCR testing and full vaccination,” Okiria said. He said the staff who tested positive had been isolated and were receiving care.
“The President and other members of the team tested negative and will be retested,” Okiria added. “This highlights the continued difficulty of safe travel during the pandemic and the importance of testing all inbound and outbound travelers,” the physician added.
The number of daily infections in the east African country continued to drop, with less than 100 cases being registered, according to the health ministry.
The Ugandan government recently resolved that incoming and outbound travelers would be tested for COVID-19.
As of Friday, 124,437 total infections had been registered with 3,172 deaths and 96,237 recoveries since the outbreak started in March 2020, according to the ministry of health.
