After displaying a fantastic performance in the just concluded Ivory Coast Golf tournament, two Rwandan golfers headed to Zimbabwe for another tourney.

Aloys Nsabimana (R) and Celestin Nsanzuwera (L) will be participating in the Zimbabwe Challenge Tour for four days starting this Thursday, thanks to the golf community that mobilized resources to see them successfully attend both tournaments. RwandAir and Mutangana Tea Factory were also among the sponsors.

Both made a cut in Ivory Coast, qualifying for the next challenge and promised to raise the flag high in Zimbabwe as well. Celestin was among the best four.

Kigali Golf Club captain, Andrew Kulayigye jubilantly told Taarifa yesterday that the sport has picked up in last two years after the completion of the new golf course which has recently attracted more investors who are pumping in more money and are about to take it to another level.

The intention is to develop the game further, to attract new golfers and improve the experience at the multimillion dollar facility.

Celstin and his brother Aloys are among the top five professional golfers currently holding their tittles high.

The club has grown from 120 to about 400 members.

Golf is still a growing sport in Rwanda, largely comprised of members playing for recreational purpose, but has recently seen young players showing interest and hopefully the number will be increasing sooner than later when the Golf Federation begins implementing its national strategic plan.

There are currently two courses in Rwanda that can host professional golfers; the 18-hole Kigali Golf Course and the 9-hole Falcon Golf Course on Lake Muhazi.

Meanwhile, Celestin and Aloys said these kinds of tournaments offer unlimited opportunities of professional growth and exposure to become more competitive.