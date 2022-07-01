For realising that some of the marks were missing, two students from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) decided to terminate their lives causing panic among others.

The dead students that committed suicde at the main campus in Juja, Kiambu County in Kenya have been identified as Lenny Jessy Masiga and Irene Monica Mwangi.

Details indicate that the deceased were pursuing Strategic Management in the School of Entrepreneurship and Business Computing respectively.

The University management has requested Kenya Police to commence with investigations into the deaths of two students.

JKUAT in a statement Thursday, June 30, dismissed claims that the two students died by suicide over “missing marks”.

The university’s Communications officer Joan Mutua said,“We wish to confirm that Lenny Jessy Masiga and Irene Monica Mwangi were JKUAT students’.

According to a police report, their bodies were found in their respective hostels within Juja.

That of Monica, a fourth-year student was found dangling in the bathroom inside her apartment on Wednesday, June 29.

“A fourth-year student at JKUAT was found dangling from the bathroom door frame with a piece of cloth around her neck,” police said.

Monica was set to graduate a day earlier on June 28.

Three days before her demise, police found the body of a male student in his room.

His body was discovered by his girlfriend who had gone to visit him.