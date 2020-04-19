Saturday and Sunday rains in Gatsibo district have reportedly claimed lives of three people including an elderly man, a woman and a teenager.

According to Niyonziza Felecien Executive Secretary Remera Sector, all the victims were washed away by extremely heavy floods.

The deceased have been identified as Shyaka Elie aged 10 years- he was resident at Gumino village in Bushobora cell. His body was found on Sunday at about 9AM at Nyagatabire village where it had been washed away by floods.

Other victims have been identified as Urayeneza Immaculee aged 60years- she was resident at Kigabiro village in Rwamusaro cell. The third victim is Kimenyi Claver aged 50- he was washed away by floods from Muhura sector. He was resident at Juga cell, Rumuri cell.

“Their bodies have been taken to Kiziguro hospital for postmortem,” Niyonziza Felecien told Muhabura a local media outlet in the district.

He said the floods have also destroyed a total of 15 hectares of soy bean at Bushobora cell in Remera sector.

Meteo Rwanda says the country will experience heavy rains up to April 20th.